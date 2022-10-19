SNOW HILL — People who are unfamiliar with the musical “Newsies,” being presented this weekend by Kids on Stage, may be surprised to learn the real-life role that kids and teens played in the fight for fair wages against newspaper tycoons a little more than a century ago.
Likewise, audiences not acquainted with Kids on Stage most likely do not realize the role a teenager played in launching the Greene County theater group in 2015.
Parker Harris was 14 years old when he directed his first Kids on Stage show as part of a 4-H project. Today, the college senior continues to volunteer as founding artistic director for the youth theater organization that draws hundreds of kids and teens from half a dozen or more eastern North Carolina counties.
“(Early on) one of the problems that I was experiencing was: How do we create arts opportunities for students in a rural community?” said Harris, who acted in church dramas and summer camp performances in childhood. “The opportunity was never here. It was always somewhere else.”
But since 2016, the Greene Central High School graduate has directed more than 20 productions in his hometown of Snow Hill, population 1,500, where naysayers claimed that such an undertaking could never work.
“I got a lot of ‘This area doesn’t need that’ or ‘You’re 14. How are you going to do that?’” Harris, now 21, recalled.
His first show, “Shrek Jr.,” performed at his high school, had a cast of 14, about a fourth as many actors as Harris directed in “Beauty and the Beast” last year.
“It grows every year,” he said, adding that a summer production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.,” directed by a group of Kids on Stage teens, had a cast of 75. “Now, looking back, those same people that were like ‘You’ll never be able to do that,’ they’re here at every show.”
Disney’s “Newsies,” which opens Friday at the Greene County Wellness Center, is a Broadway musical inspired by the newsboys strike of 1899. Featuring a cast of 35, most ranging in age from 8 to 21, it stars Kids on Stage veteran Jacob Potter as Jack Kelly, leader of the newsies, and Stacie Hubbard as journalist Katherine Plumber.
“Newsies” is the second show for Kids on Stage’s newly created Mainstage division, which made its performance debut in April with “Cinderella.” Mainstage, like Kids on Stage’s All Star team, requires participants to audition, while Rising Star Academy (for kids as young as 3) and Triple Threat Academy (geared toward teens) offer every participant a role.
“When we came back from the pandemic, we were one of the only theaters doing anything, so we had a very large influx of kids,” Harris said of the program, which was performing two local shows a year prior to 2020. “We needed to figure out how to serve them.”
Last year, he directed half a dozen productions, including junior and senior versions of “Shrek: The Musical,” all while enrolled as a full-time student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he is majoring in human organizational leadership development with a minor in dramatic arts. Harris, who in 2019 was awarded the Freddie G Inspiration Award at Atlanta’s Junior Theater Festival, accomplishes this by scheduling rehearsals on weekends and staging productions during his school breaks.
While the no-weekdays rehearsal schedule frees kids and teens to pursue other interests, it makes for marathon-length rehearsals most Saturdays. Even the youngest actors are scheduled for up to three hours of work, while kids as young as 8 may be booked for up to six hours.
“I do think a lot of it has to do with the expectation … setting the expectation that we’re going to work hard,” Harris said. “The 8-year-olds rise to the occasion.
“It’s exhausting; don’t get me wrong,” he said, laughing. “They leave here and I get pictures from a lot of their parents on their way home, ‘So and so’s out cold in the back seat.’”
Long rehearsals provide actors the stamina they need to give high-energy performances, said Potter, 19, who has been with Kids on Stage since its first show. But, initially, he questioned the approach.
“At first I thought it was the worst thing in the world. I thought I was going to go out there and just die,” he said, laughing.
Potter, a freshman at Pitt Community College, also had some doubts early on about being directed by someone only two years older than he.
“I’ve known him since before high school,” he said of Harris. “At first I thought, ‘Is this 14-year old really going to direct me on the stage?’ But after a certain amount of time, I was like, ‘Wow, he’s doing this at 14 years old.’”
Stan White, who portrays Joseph Pulitzer in “Newsies,” said it’s easy to forget that Harris’ age when working with him on a show. A Greene County social studies teacher, White usually is behind the scenes with Kids on Stage, volunteering backstage with his wife, Kristin. The couple’s three children, ages 10, 7 and 4, all have acted in shows.
“I think it provides more opportunity than some of the other surrounding counties that have theater,” said White, who lives in Wayne County. “Parker has a huge heart for Kids on Stage, and you can see that through just talking with him. Even coming to a play you can see that.”
Rachel Baer of Greenville noticed it the first time she traveled 30 minutes from Greenville to see a show in 2021.
“I never really thought about acting until I came and watched ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” said Rachel, 15, a student at Greenville Christian Academy. A longtime dancer, Rachel auditioned for “High School Musical” during the summer of 2021 and has been with Kids on Stage ever since. In “Newsies,” she is part of the ensemble cast as a newsie and also dances as one of The Bowery Beauties.
South Central High School student Alyssa Jones has similar roles. Alyssa, who danced competitively for a decade, said Kids on Stage provided the perfect opportunity for her to begin acting. She started with “Shrek: The Musical,” which the theater group reprised in 2021, five years after its first performance.
Alyssa, who was introduced to the songs of “Newsies” in her high school chorus, has become a big fan of the musical.
“This show is very empowering,” she said. “This is about kids our age literally standing up to the big guys. It doesn’t matter how small you are, how young you are how old you are.”
Harris has learned a similar lesson with Kids on Stage, although after more than seven years, he is no longer considered too young for his role. Today, some of the younger cast members refer to him as Mr. Parker.
“I’m not that old, but it’s fine,” he said, laughing. “I could get used to it.”