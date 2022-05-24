AYDEN — ‘Cue marked the spot in Ayden over the weekend, as residents and visitors went hog wild for the town’s fifth “Kings of Q” Barbecue Festival and Cook-off.
More than 30 teams took part in the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned competition. After missing the festival for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ayden residents and visitors came out to enjoy the sights, rides, vendors and live entertainment at the annual celebration of smoked meat.
Teams gathered at Ayden Christian Church on Friday, where they were welcomed by Mayor Steve Tripp, pitmaster Sam Jones and Planning Director Stephen Smith. Upon registration, teams were allowed entry in the optional People’s Choice Contest, and received five passes to the “BBQ Experience” which included a meal on Friday at Bum’s Restaurant and transportation to Skylight Inn for a tour of the barbecue pits.
Friday evening featured rides, vendors and a live performance by North Tower on the West Avenue stage. Festival-goers also has the opportunity to wander through “BBQ Village,” set up along Second, Pitt, Lee and Martin Luther King Jr. streets to watch the cook teams in action.
Vintage cars were parked along East Avenue between N.C. 102 and Second Street, along with bouncy castles, a climbing a wall and vendors lining West Avenue throughout the festival to keep visitors entertained.
Those attending had a chance to shout for their supper as Barbecue Festival organizers hosted a Hog Hollerin’ contest.
“We had a lot of participation and we hope that builds a strong foundation for next year,” Nina Yao, one of the festival organizers said. “Maybe next time we will be able to bring in a live hog to be the judge.”
WITN’s Jim Howard presented Tanisha Cherry with the top prize for her call.
On Saturday evening, judges presented the cook teams with awards and the festival closed with a live performance by The Embers Featuring Craig Woolard on the West Avenue Stage.
Teams came from throughout North Carolina and from Virginia and South Carolina to compete for $10,000 in prize money for in four categories: chicken, pork ribs, pork and beef brisket. The cookers said they loved coming to Ayden.
Jon Wade, pitmaster of Optimus Swine 757 out of Williamsburg, Virginia, called Ayden “The birthplace of barbecue.” Wade said he enjoyed his stop in the “great town” at Skylight Inn BBQ.
Sean Sewell, pitmaster of Mcadoo Heights BBQ of Greensboro, said, “We’re happy to be in Ayden. There is always great hospitality and it’s always a cool place to stop in and take a tour at The Skylight Inn.”
Billy Merrill, co-pitmaster of Holy Smoke BBQ-NC and an Ayden local, was the first competitor on site. Merrill not only was part of the cook-off, he also volunteered to ensure the competition was running smoothly.
“We always enjoy this event,” Merrill said. “It was a bit too hot but otherwise we loved it.”
Yao and many other festival goers and pitmasters called the event a success.
“The teams were very enthusiastic and soldiered through the heat,” Yao said. “The event was a real hit, especially after a two-year COVID break.”