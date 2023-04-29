...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The annual Kings of Q Festival is returning to Ayden next month and will fill the downtown streets with the smell of barbecue as contestants from across the region compete to be the next barbecue king.
The festival will kick off on Friday, May 19, at the West Avenue stage with a Hometown Talent Show featuring Carolina HEAT Martial Arts at 5 p.m., festival organizers announced.
A book panel and signing will showcase local BBQ Kings followed by live music by the Highway Ramblers at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, May 20, Kings of Q starts at 7 a.m. with the Hog Jog 5k and the Pig Jig BBQ Sandwich Smash with Bum’s Restaurant at 9:30 a.m. Organizers invite visitors to shop and browse local businesses and restaurants while they are in town and head over to the West Avenue stage at 4 p.m. to participate in the Hog Hollering contest. “Make sure to bring your best sssoooeeeyyy!” an announcement from the festival said.
Johnny White and the Elite Band will perform toe-tapping and do-si-doing live music after the hollering contest.
Organizers currently are accepting entries for the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned cooking contest, which includes chicken, pork, rib and brisket categories and a chance to win a $10,000 KCBS prize purse as well as smaller grand and reserve champion awards and prizes for placing in the various categories and a people’s choice award.
The barbecue village will be centered around Ayden Christian Church, 462 Second St., where judging will take place. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. Saturday on the West Avenue stage.
“We invite everyone to join the Town of Ayden as we celebrate BBQ, one of the cornerstones of Ayden’s abundant history,” the announcement said.
Visit aydenbbqorg to register cook teams, register for the Hog Jog and Pig Jig and become a vendor. Follow Kings of the Q on Facebook at hfacebook.com/AydenBBQ/ for updates and festival information.