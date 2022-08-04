Kinston Gives Back on Sunday is holding a benefit for two young cancer patients at Neuseway Nature Park.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, 401 W. Caswell St., and will include music, face painting, a bouncy house, free school supplies and more.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368.