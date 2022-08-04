Kinston Gives Back plans benefit for kids with cancer The Standard Aug 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kinston Gives Back on Sunday is holding a benefit for two young cancer patients at Neuseway Nature Park.The event is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, 401 W. Caswell St., and will include music, face painting, a bouncy house, free school supplies and more.The benefit will help Harrison Korzekwinski, a 10-year-old with acute myeloid leukemia, and Ja’Kei Wellington, a 14-year-old diagnosed with osteosarcoma.A fundraising motorcycle ride also is scheduled for the children at noon at Big Game Brewing, 225 E. New Bern Road in Kinston.A golf tournament also took place on Tuesday at Falling Creek Golf Course.Contact Brook Jones at 286-4450 for more information. Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and (252)-653-2368. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kinston Gives Back Ride Oncology Tournament Fundraising Benefit Motorcycle Golf Course Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews