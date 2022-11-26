Knights of Columbus donate coats to DSS, Catholic Charities The Daily Reflector Nov 26, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Knights of Columbus members Tom Slocum, Tom Nguyen and John Andrason show off some of the coats their organization donated to the Pitt County Department of Social Services. contributed photo Pitt County DSS workers Cora Killiebrew, Paula Dickens, Chandra Mewborn, Sequita Mungo-Mitchell and Laquita Richardson, from left, show off some of the coats donated by the Knights of Columbus.Best,Naomi PittCountyPIO Coats donated by the Knights of Columbus will be distributed to foster kids in the care of Pitt County DSS. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Knights of Columbus Council No. 15752 of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Greenville recently donated nearly 200 coats to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and Catholic Charities.The organization raised funds to purchase the coats through its Coats for Kids campaign. Proceeds were enough to purchase 16 cases for a total of 192 winter coats.Eight cases were donated to DSS for children in foster care. Eight were donated to Catholic Charities of Greenville.“We thank all the fine folks whose donations have made this program successful,” said John Andrason, chairman of the effort and custodian at St. Gabriel’s.Andrason delivered the coats to DSS on Nov. 3 along with fellow Knights of Columbus Tom Slocum and Tom Nguyen. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Coat Knight John Andrason Institutes Politics Company Commerce Charity Dss Greenville Pitt County Department Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Best of Greenville - 2022 Greene Living - Fall 2022 What 2 Watch Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Eastern Living - September 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Fall 2022 Farmville Magazine - Fall 2022 SENC Magazine - Fall 2022 Her Magazine - August 2022 Medical Directory 2022 Tweets by reflectornews