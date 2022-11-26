The Knights of Columbus Council No. 15752 of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Greenville recently donated nearly 200 coats to the Pitt County Department of Social Services and Catholic Charities.

The organization raised funds to purchase the coats through its Coats for Kids campaign. Proceeds were enough to purchase 16 cases for a total of 192 winter coats.

