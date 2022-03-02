A work-ready event is ongoing in Greenville this week to connect job seekers with employment opportunities and essential community resources.
Koinonia Community Solutions is hosting the three-day forum at The Journey Multipurpose Building on the campus of Koinonia Christian Center Church, 1405 S.W. Greenville Blvd.
Sponsored by Vidant Health, Pitt Community College and the Greenville-ENC Alliance, Level Up: a Work Ready Series aims to remove barriers that deter individuals from participating in the labor force, organizers said.
“We want individuals to have a real opportunity to level up their incomes and economic realities," said Watsi M. Sutton, executive director of Koinonia Community Solutions. “We are honored to provide a one-stop, workforce development support to our community.”
Community partners connected with participants to address personal needs including mental health, child care options, interview clothing and other resources to help remove barriers to employment on Tuesday.
Human resources representatives from Vidant, PCC and ECU are on hand today to offer job preparedness assistance and coaching for their success.
On Thursday, Work Ready participants will have the opportunity to meet and interview with representatives of more than 30 employers.
"So often since the start of the pandemic, we’ve heard that ‘people just don’t want to work,' when in truth, many individuals face ongoing barriers that keep them out of the labor force," Sutton said.
"The Level Up Work Ready Series will offer help in addressing those barriers and provide the kind of resume, interview and soft skills coaching that will give our job seekers the confidence they need to impress prospective employers who will be on site to meet and interview them. It’s a one-stop employment shop!”
Koinonia Community Solutions is committed to helping the underserved in Pitt and the surrounding counties secure good-paying jobs and educational opportunities to better provide for their families.
The Level Up event continues 9 a.m. to noon today and Thursday. Register to attend on Eventbrite. Visit www.koinoniasolutions.com or call 252-999-8120 for further information.