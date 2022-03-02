The Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance announced that Tom Kulikowski, former chairman of the organization, will serve as its interim president and chief executive officer, following the resignation of its first president.
Kulikowski's appointment went into effect on Tuesday.
Kulikowski retired from Penco Products Inc. as president and CEO in December. He brings decades of experience in industry, manufacturing, economic development, and corporate leadership.
“Having been part of the formation of this public-private partnership and serving first as vice chairman and then as chairman of the Greenville ENC Alliance, I have gotten to know the team members, board members and investors which makes me excited to take on this expanded role,” Kulikowski said.
Kulikowski moves into this position after the organization’s former president and CEO, Steve Weathers, took a leave of absence last summer and resigned at the end of January.
When accepting this role Kulikowski resigned as chairman of the organization per the bylaws, which do not allow an individual to serve in both capacities. Greg Steele, president of TowneBank Greenville and the alliance's vice chairman, will perform the duties of the board chairman until the annual election is held in June.
“The board is excited to have Tom serve in this interim role. He brings vast experience in leading companies and guiding organizations to success,” Steele said. “He will provide stability and leadership for our public-private partnership.”
In addition to his work with the Greenville ENC Alliance, Kulikowski has a strong commitment to community involvement, a news release from the Alliance said. He serves on a variety of nonprofit boards and foundations.
Prior to the start of the alliance, he was a board member of the former Pitt County Development Commission.
“The benefits of business expansion or new businesses locating here touch all of us as we know that in economic development, a rising tide lifts all boats,” Kulikowski said. “We are eager to bring more capital investment and good-paying jobs to Pitt County.”
Kulikowski will serve in the interim role until a new president and CEO is appointed.
A search committee has been formed and is in the process of evaluating and selecting a search firm. Michael Overton, former chairman of the Greenville ENC Alliance, is serving as chair of the search committee.
Other members include Kulikowski; Bethel Mayor Gloristine Brown; J. Drake Brinkley, organization secretary and commercial real property attorney at Ward and Smith; Greenville City Manager Ann E. Wall; Greenville Utilities Commission General Manager/CEO Tony Cannon; Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse; and Spence Cosby, former chairman of the Pitt County Committee of 100.