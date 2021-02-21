The red, spiral wristband with two silver keys is hardly a jewel, but to the young woman wearing it, this is a precious gift.
It gives entry to somewhere safe, a soft spot to land after a hard road. The door it unlocks is nothing fancy, but for some it opens to a dream home, a refuge for the vulnerable, where they can be guarded and guided as they move toward greener pastures.
It is Lamb’s Place, a nonprofit that in a little more than six months has been key to helping nearly half a dozen young adults begin making a transition to independence. The faith-based organization, founded in 2019, works to provide affordable housing and help residents with other “adulting” skills they may lack, from budgeting to communication and conflict resolution.
“Lamb’s Place really captures how God loves all of us,” founder Lauren Anzelone said. “He wants to meet us where we are.”
Anzelone, a clinical social worker, said that despite the fact that 18-year-olds are considered legal adults, few of them are ready to be out on their own. But when youth have spent their childhood years in foster care, there is even more of a chance they will be ill equipped for adulthood.
“Just things that parents naturally teach their kids, a lot of these young people haven’t had the opportunity to learn,” she said. “We’re just trying to provide that safety net.”
In nearly a decade of work in therapeutic foster care, Anzelone saw what happened when teens tried to make a leap toward independence with nothing underneath to catch them if they fell. Among teens aging out of the foster care system at 18, an estimated one in five will experience homelessness.
While working in a program that was helping such teens, Anzelone noticed that although many continued to receive some financial support from the Department of Social Services, securing housing tended to be a common challenge.
Despite having regular income, many had too little in savings to pay deposits, and few if any of these teens had established credit. Without family members to co-sign for them, young adults had trouble finding places to rent.
Lack of support
Lydia Luck, who volunteers as assistant director of the board for Lamb’s Place, sees the situation up close in her career in property management.
“Housing is something that people don’t realize that (other) people get in such a bind with,” she said.
“There’s a difference between students who have support from their families and those who do not,” she said. “They struggle the most because there’s obviously nobody in their corner to back them up.”
Anzelone said teens and young adults who have trouble maintaining housing tend to also have difficulty establishing themselves in work or school, and it is not only those who were in foster care who struggle. Teens who have had other adverse childhood experiences have many of the same problems getting on their feet, she said.
That was Thomas’ story. While the 19-year-old Beaufort County native never entered the foster care system as a child, he was running out of options when he came to Lamb’s Place three months ago. He had dropped out of high school but had not been able to complete his GED because of work. With little family support, he struggled to keep a roof over his head.
“I almost became homeless. It was really difficult,” he said. “The whole situation was really scary.”
For Aubrey, who asked that her name be changed to protect her identity, homelessness became a frightening reality. Having grown up in foster care, she found herself with nowhere to go at age 21.
Homeless teens
Liz Liles, founder and chief executive officer of Daughters of Worth, said homelessness among teens and young adults is a larger problem than most people realize. Nearly a dozen young women ages 18 to 22 who are served by her nonprofit girls’ mentoring and advocacy group became homeless last year.
Just this month, Liles received a call from three teens who said their family pushed them out into the cold in the middle of the night.
“We’ve had girls who’ve lived in cars, but when you have a girl that doesn’t have transportation, there’s no place to go,” she said. “There are a ton of youth who are just going from couch to couch for how ever long they can, just trying to find a space to stay and to sleep for the night and just trying to figure out the next step for where they need to go.
“You have some youth that are leaving (home) because they are being sexually exploited,” she said. “They are being trafficked. They are being abused and violated.”
Liles said Daughters of Worth spent thousands of dollars last year on hotel rooms to provide temporary housing for young women. Earlier this month, she was able to refer two of them to Lamb’s Place, which recently opened a women’s home in addition to the men’s home that it opened in July 2020. Both women were survivors of sex trafficking.
“(Lamb’s Place) is able to help to find that safe space where they can place these youth until they can kind of get on their feet,” she said. “They’re also surrounding them with the support system and helping them with basic living principles.”
Lamb’s — an acronym for Loving All Members of the Body (of Christ) — is not designed as a group home with house parents to manage daily affairs.
“I’m not in there cleaning up after them,” Anzelone said, laughing. “We’re not washing their clothes.”
This is an all-volunteer organization, so there is no staff member on site to enforce rules or tell residents when to come and go. That seemed to come as a surprise to one young man.
“He said, ‘Can I leave and come back without asking?’” Anzelone recalled. “I said, ‘Yes, it’s your home.’”
For the young men and women who call it home, this is often the finest one they have known. Anzelone recalls one potential resident on a tour of the fully furnished home who asked, incredulously, “I can live here?”
Ava (not her real name) could hardly believe her eyes when she turned the key to her new place. A recovering heroin addict, she spent months sleeping on park benches before getting clean and coming to Lamb’s Place for a new start.
“I thought it would be like Section 8 (government subsidized housing),” she said. “This is not like Section 8.”
There are house rules, including no violence, no alcohol on the premises and no overnight guests. A primary requirement is that residents are largely self-supporting, paying a set rate for their rent, utilities and internet service.
But here a budgeting mistake doesn’t lead to eviction.
“They may see those $200 brand new shoes that everybody else has and so they go buy the shoes and they don’t think about, ‘Oh, I’ve got to go pay rent,’” Anzelone said. “They haven’t had to think about these things. They’ve never done this before.
“They have to be held accountable. But we come up with a plan to help them pay that rent back.”
Establishing goals
As residents learn from experience how to handle their money, Christian mentors also meet with them to work toward establishing additional goals. The idea is to build relationships and a social support system that will help residents when they become fully independent.
“If they didn’t have stable housing and that secure housing, it was hard for them to really look at ‘How do I move to my next goal? How do I get to the next level?’” Anzelone said. “(They’re) just trying to make it to the next day.”
When their basic needs are met, residents can start to imagine a life that is more than survival. They can begin to dream of a future that looks far different from their past.
“I hear all the time, ‘I don’t want to be in the system. I don’t want my kids to be in system,’” Anzelone said.
Seeing the shift in perspective is Luck’s favorite part.
“They see a light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “I think that’s been the biggest thing. They feel like they have somebody in their corner.
“It gives that spark that there’s hope. If we can offer people hope, that’s the biggest thing we can give them.”
Lamb’s Place has begun a 25-day walking challenge with a goal of gaining 200 ministry partners. Visit LAMBsPlace.net or search for Lamb’s Place on Facebook.