Members of Farmville Central High School’s girls softball team will have a field of their own after a real estate purchase was approved by the Board of Education on Monday.
The board voted unanimously to spend $40,000 to buy 8 acres next to the school’s football, soccer and track complex. Two acres would be used to create a softball field for the Jaguars, whose home games are now played next door on Farmville Middle School’s field. The district’s goal is to have the new field to be ready for the 2023 softball season.
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson told the board that there are concerns about the current field being compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. In addition, he said, having the middle school and high school teams use the same field causes scheduling conflicts for the schools.
“It would also alleviate some scheduling conflicts between Farmville Middle School softball and the Farmville Parks and Recreation League,” he said. “It would actually open up the field to potentially additional parks and recreation activity on that field that is sitting behind Sugg-Bundy.”
The remaining land included in the purchase would be used for practice fields and storage areas for athletics, Johnson said.
The report submitted to the board indicated that the district planned to honor the current land owner’s request that lights installed for the fields “would be designed in a manner to limit impact to the adjacent homeowners.”
District 9 representative Benjie Forrest asked if the district is looking at athletics facilities issues at Pitt County’s other high schools as well.
Johnson said he plans to bring a report to the board outlining the needs of the other schools.
“What really brought this out (is) the ADA compliance at all of the high schools,” he said.
A request for $260,000 to bring outdoor athletics facilities into ADA compliance was included in a list of $2.1 million in reoccurring capital funds requests the board approved Monday. Due in part to an increase in materials costs, the request is nearly $1 million more than the request for the previous fiscal year. Reoccurring expenses include painting, playground equipment, fire alarm replacement, lawn equipment and vehicle maintenance, tennis court and track repair and roofing replacements.
The board also approved a 10-year capital forecast for the district including $272 million in additions, renovations and improvements. The list outlines a host of needs at more than two dozen schools across the district. The largest expenditure proposed for 2022-23 would be a $24.2 million addition and renovation at D.H. Conley High School.
Several of the other expenditures projected for 2022-23 would bring schools into compliance with N.C. House Bill 90. But Johnson said the district remains exempt from the class size requirements of the legislation because of its ongoing participation in the Teacher and School Leader Incentive Program.
New cameras
Also on Monday, the board voted unanimously to spend nearly $150,000 to have SCI Technologies replace cameras at its six traditional public high schools. Director of Facilities Aaron Errickson said the schools currently have lower-resolution cameras using technology that is 15 to 20 years old.
With the new cameras, Errickson said, “we will be able to see further and more detail, which will help with items related to security.”
“Using the clear image with the new software will create faster response time,” he said, adding that the software has been programmed to recognize certain activities, such as a fight in the cafeteria, and will automatically alert staff.
Johnson said the cameras and software included in the upgrade are the same used by East Carolina University, the city and the Greenville Police Department.