FOUNTAIN — For more than half his life, Jonathan Landen has served with the Fountain Rural Fire Association. Now he has been selected to lead it.
“I’m excited and nervous. It’s a lot of responsibility,” Landen said.
Landen has been a member of the all-volunteer department for 17 years, beginning his service when he was just 16 years old. He was deputy chief prior to his promotion.
“As fire chief, you’re responsible for all the members’ safety at fire calls and training and upkeep and maintenance of equipment and apparatuses,” Landen said. “Our board of directors, town board and county commissioners hold you responsible for maintaining a level of readiness to respond to calls at any given time.
“It’s something I always wanted to do. It gives back to the community and it helps people,” Landen said.
As fire chief, Landen has prioritized lowering the Fire Association’s Insurance Services Offices — or ISO — rating.
“The ISO determines insurance rates for homeowners,” Landen said.
Fountain Rural Fire Association currently maintains a split rating of 7/9. Homes located within 1,000 feet of a hydrant are ranked at 7, while homes located more than 1,000 feet away are ranked at a nine, Landen said.
A ranking of 10 is determined as a non-certified department. A ranking of 9 signifies the minimum requirement is met for a fire department, while a ranking of 1 is the best score obtainable, he said.
The Fountain association’s ISO score will be tested on Monday. Landen is hopeful the rating will improve since the last inspection in 2010.
“Since the last ISO, we’ve purchased new equipment,” he said. “The town has purchased a new fire truck and so has the Rural Fire Association.”
Training has also been expanded, Landen said.
Membership recruitment is also another priority. Landed said recruiting volunteers has been difficult.
He wants to promote the fire association and to continue the Junior Member program, which was spearheaded by Assistant Fire Chief David Culifer. The program seeks out high school students, aged 16 or older, who have an interest in becoming firefighters.
“We started it to bring interest to younger people in fire services. It’s hard to find volunteers,” Landen said.
The Rural Fire Association has of 22 members, including junior members, and responds to approximately 100 calls a year. The team assists Farmville, Falkland, Sharpe Point and Macclesfield with mutual aid calls.
“I want to be able to do what’s right for our members and provide the best service to our area and the surrounding area,” Landen said.
Landen replaces former Chief Jason Owens, who stepped down from his position. Owens remains active on the association’s roster.
Andrew Reynolds has been promoted to the association’s deputy chief.