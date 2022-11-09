...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Landmark designation, annexations on Greenville council agenda
Designating the James L. Fleming House as a local landmark is among requests on the Greenville City Council’s Thursday agenda.
The Greenville Historic Preservation Commission is seeking the designation for the Fleming House, which is home to the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
The Fleming House, 302 S. Greene St., was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in the early 1980s, along with more than a dozen other structures. However, the building was never designated as a local landmark.
The Fleming house received national recognition because of its owner’s connection to the establishment of what was then East Carolina Teachers Training School, what is now East Carolina University. The house was also notable for having electric wiring and a water pump installed during construction even though the city didn’t provide the services at the time.
The council is meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the third floor city council chambers, City Hall 200 W. Fifth St.
Multiple public hearings for annexations, zoning and planning requests also are on Thursday’s agenda:
Annexation requests
Arbor Hills South, 5.3 acres of property located at the current terminus of Plymouth Drive.
Craig Goess property, 1.1 acres located along the southern right-of-way of East 10th Street, west of L.T. Hardee Road.
Grey Fox Run property, 1.6 acres located along the southern right-of-way of Bluebill Drive and adjacent to Grey Fox Run Condominiums.
Pinnacle Fire Tower Self-Storage property, nearly 7.8 acres located between East Fire Tower Road and Bells Fork Road, about 200 feet west of Southridge Drive.
Williamson Family Trust property, nearly 5.3 acres located along the northern right-of-way of Springfield Drive, about 400 feet west of North Memorial Drive.
Rezoning
Mann Farm Partners wants to rezone 0.48 acres located at the current terminus of Oakdowne Way from office-residential high density multifamily to general commercial.
Map change
4 Life Properties wants to amend the Future Land Use and Character Map for nearly 90.4 acres of land along the western right-of-way of Allen Road and adjacent to the Pitt County Landfill. The property would be changed from the industrial/logistics and potential conservation/open space categories to the categories of traditional neighborhood, medium to high density for slightly more than 87 acres and potential conservation/open space category for 3.3 acres
Other business
Approval of an ordinance requiring the demolition and removal of the dwelling located at 3895 Old Pactolus Road.
Public Hearing for Home Investment Partnerships Grant American Rescue Plan.