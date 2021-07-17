The final day of filings for November’s municipal elections produced a third candidate in the Winterville mayoral contest, a seven-person race for the Fountain Board of Commissioners and a challenger for Grifton’s mayor.
Additional candidates also filed in the elections for Bethel Board of Commissioners, Grimesland Board of Aldermen and the Winterville Town Council, producing contested elections in each of those communities.
Most Pitt County towns will hold elections on Nov. 2. Filing for Ayden’s election begins July 26. Greenville’s election will be delayed until March 2022. Falkland’s next election is in 2023.
Winterville
Councilman Ricky Hines joined the Winterville mayor’s race. Councilwoman Veronica Roberson and Tucker Moore, son of Councilman Tony Moore, filed earlier this month.
Hines, who was first elected to the Winterville Town Council in 2017, said decided to run after Mayor Douglas “Doug” A. Jackson announced Thursday he was not seeking re-election.
“I felt that it was the right time for me to help lead the town in the right direction,” he said. “We’re heading in the right direction and I want to keep it going in the right direction.”
Being a good facilitator is the mayor’s most important role since he or she doesn’t vote on issues unless there is a tie, Hines said.
Incumbent Mark C. Smith filed for re-election to the town council. Shantel E. Hawkins and Paul A. Rice filed as challengers.
Incumbent Johnny Moye and challenger Brandy M Daniels filed earlier this month for the two seats up for election. Winterville is Pitt County’s second-largest town with a population of about 9,650.
Fountain
After a two-week filing period that saw a scarcity of candidates, seven people are now running for three seats on the Fountain Board of Commissioners.
Bonnie Anderson, Rhonda Johnson, Adriane Jones, E. Landon Spain and Katie Strickland all filed Friday, joining incumbents Steven M. Williams and Phoenix G. Hinson.
Kathy Parker is the lone candidate for mayor in Fountain, population 350.
Current mayor Shirley Mitchell said she is stepping down when her term ends in December.
“I’ve been mayor for 18 years and I think I had a good run,” Mitchell said. “I’ve enjoyed my time serving the town and I enjoyed helping citizens. I am still going to be around, I still have some things going on there, a food pantry. I’ll be in town helping the citizens.”
It’s time to let someone else serve, a time to let newer ideas develop, she said.
Mitchell said it’s surprising to learn seven people are running for the town board and believes it will be an interesting election season.
Mitchell said she thinks Parker will do a good job as mayor.
“She is one who loves to help and serve the citizens as well,” Mitchell said.
Grifton
Joseph Scott filed to run against incumbent Mayor Billy Ray Jackson.
“Grifton is dying, slowly,” Scott said of the 2,700-person town. “I feel like we need some fresh new ideas to move Grifton forward, into the new age, so to speak.”
Scott said he wants to secure grants to build camping platforms along Contentnea Creek and add Grifton to the state’s paddle trail system. He’d also like Grifton to establish a concert series similar to Greenville’s Sunday in the Park.
Incumbents Claude Kennedy and Raymond E. Oakes Jr. are running for re-election to two seats on the Grifton Board of Commissioners and David C. Anderson and Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman are running for the unexpired term of the late Johnny Craft.
More filings
Tina Staton became the sixth candidate to file for the Bethel Board of Commissioners. There are five seats on the ballot.
Incumbent Kyle Hodges and challenger Debbie Sekulski filed for the Grimesland Board of Aldermen. There are now six candidates running for five seats in that election.
Once elected, the new Grimesland board will appoint the town’s mayor.
No challengers filed in the elections for Farmville mayor, Farmville Board of Commissioners, Simpson mayor and Simpson Village Council.
Ayden residents will have a chance to run for the town’s board of commissioners between July 26 and continues until noon Aug. 13. State law requires towns that have election districts to delay filing periods in elections years following a census to allow time for districts to be redrawn.
Wards 3, 4 and 5 are on this year’s Ayden ballot. Candidates must live in those wards but are elected at-large, allowing Ayden’s election to go forward in November.
Greenville must delay its filing and election further because candidates in Districts 1-5 are not elected at large, only by voters in the districts. The state legislature passed a law earlier this year delaying those elections.
Candlewick
No candidates filed for the three seats on the Candlewick Area Sanitary District Board, which was established to advocate for and manage the development of a sewer system in Candlewick subdivision, located on the western outskirts of Greenville off Stantonsburg Road.
When Pitt County Board of Elections meets at noon Monday, it will decide if the candidate filing period will be extended for five days or if it will rely on write-in candidates to fill the seats, Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis said.
Municipal elections in Pitt County will be Nov. 2. Absentee voting will begin Oct. 1. One-stop voting begins Oct. 14.
On the ballot
Bethel Mayor
- Gloristine Brown (I)
Bethel Board of Commissioners (5 seats)
- Ferrell Blount (I)
- Janet Everett Davis (I)
- Ed Dennis Jr. (I)
- Thomas W. Lilley (I)
- Tina Staton
- Carl Wilson (I)
Farmville Mayor
- John O. Moore (I)
Farmville Board of Commissioners (2 seats)
- Alma Cobb Hobbs (I)
- David Lee Shackleford (I)
Fountain Mayor
- Kathy A. Parker
Fountain Board of Commissioners (3 seats)
- Bonnie Anderson
- Phoenix G. Hinson (I)
- Rhonda Johnson
- Adriane Jones
- E. Landon Spain
- Katie Strickland
- Steven M. Williams (I)
Grifton Mayor
- Billy Ray Jackson (I)
- Joseph Scott
Grifton Board of Commissioners (2 seats, 1 unexpired term)
- Claude Kennedy (I)
- Raymond Oakes (I)
- David C. Anderson (unexpired term)
- Jessica (Daigneault) Steelman (unexpired term)
Grimesland Board of Aldermen (5 seats)
- Ted Bowles (I)
- Ronnie Bowling (I)
- Eleanor H. Farr (I)
- Jackie Hinton
- Kyle Hodges (I)
- Debbie Sekulki
Simpson Mayor
- Richard C. Zeck (I)
Simpson Village Council (3 seats)
- Brenda Gatlin Hawkins (I)
- Mary Moye (I)
- Dianne Thomas (I)
Winterville Mayor
- Tucker Moore
- Ricky Hines
- Veronica W. Roberson
Winterville Town Council (2 seats)
- Brandy M. Daniels
- Shantel E. Hawkins
- Johnny Moye (I)
- Paul A. Rice
- Mark C. Smith (I)
- “I” stands for incumbent.