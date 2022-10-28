The Greenville Police Department will close downtown streets on an “as needed” basis through Halloween as revelers are expected to fill the district this weekend into Monday.
The decision is a departure from recent years when the department shut down several downtown blocks on a scheduled basis, conducting searches of revelers who wanted to enter the party zone. Last year the areas of Cotanche Street from the Fourth Street parking deck to near Reade Circle and Fifth Street from Reade to Evans Street were blocked off.
“Because we anticipate the celebrations to span over several days, we are keeping it fluid and will be ready to shut down the roads as needed,” Kristen Hunter, the department’s public information officer, said Thursday.
Zach Warner, a bartender and manager at The Blackened Kraken Bar & Grill on Evans Street, said that he was grateful to see law enforcement in the area last year.
“Last year the cops kind of cracked down on it,” Warner said. “There were metal detectors up to make sure there were no guns, no violence which was really good to see knowing how hectic it can be.”
Warner said he was living at Riverwalk Townhomes off of East Third Street in 2014 when Halloween partiers climbed utility poles, bent signs and danced atop an East Carolina University transit bus before police had to disperse them with tear gas and other measures.
“I know how ECU tends to get very much out of hand, if you will,” Warner said. “They know how to party, how to throw a tailgate that’s for sure, but it’s good to keep that at a happy medium. Not overdoing it is not a bad thing. It keeps people off the road, keeps them safe.”
Greenville police will have increased patrols citywide beginning tonight through Monday night in anticipation of Halloween festivities, Hunter said. Additional officers will also be deployed in neighborhoods during trick-or-treat hours as in years past.
“Even if they don’t shut down the street, I still think they are doing their due diligence,” Warner said. He added that on Friday and weekend nights he sees patrols throughout the downtown area.
The ECU Police Department also will increase patrols through the weekend up until Halloween night, according to Capt. Chris Sutton, the department’s public information officer. Officers will be on campus as well as in the Tar River-University Neighborhood north of Fifth Street.
“We are always concerned with impaired driving, damage to property incidents, assaults, robberies and sexual assault,” Sutton said. “It is critical for our student revelers to focus their attention on controlling their outcomes as much as possible.”
He warned against consuming alcohol and other substances to the point of impaired judgement. “If you lose your awareness, you are unable to see or perceive the dangers and threats that are out there. It makes you easy prey to become a victim of any crime. Refuse to be a victim, celebrate responsibly. Watch out for others and stay in groups, travel with groups, arrive safely with groups.”
In an effort to stymie impaired driving, officials on Monday announced the kick off of the statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign that will continue through Halloween. More than 250 people this year have been killed in alcohol-related crashes across the state, and 423 people died last year due to alcohol-related crashes, according to the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
“Many families will be hitting the streets this Halloween season to enjoy trick-or-treating, and we want everyone to have a good time,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the Highway Safety Program. “People who drink and drive can turn a good time into a tragedy. If you’re going to drink, never get behind the wheel.”
The program’s BAT (Breath Alcohol Testing) Mobile will be in the area, according to Sutton, and the State Highway Patrol will be out in force.
Warner urged people to let someone sober do the driving. He said a friend of his flipped their vehicle while driving drunk a few years ago in an effort to avoid a head-on collision.
“Know your limits with alcohol and know what you can handle,” Warner said. “Know when enough is enough and get home safely.”
ECU is planning an alcohol-free event for students at the Main Campus Student Center on Halloween night, Sutton said.
“All students are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities in a safe and controlled atmosphere,” Sutton added.
“Make this Halloween a safe weekend, be good to your bodies. Control your outcomes.