Halloween checkpoints

Greenville police say they will be ready to close streets downtown on as-needed basis this Halloween.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

The Greenville Police Department will close downtown streets on an “as needed” basis through Halloween as revelers are expected to fill the district this weekend into Monday.

The decision is a departure from recent years when the department shut down several downtown blocks on a scheduled basis, conducting searches of revelers who wanted to enter the party zone. Last year the areas of Cotanche Street from the Fourth Street parking deck to near Reade Circle and Fifth Street from Reade to Evans Street were blocked off.


