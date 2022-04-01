Twenty nine people in Pitt County were among 752 across North Carolina who went to a hospital’s emergency department due to an opioid overdose in February, according to an expert at an Operation Medicine Drop event in Greenville on Thursday.
Ellen Walston, SafeKids Coordinator for Vidant, said the statewide medication disposal event serves three purposes: keeping prescription drugs from accidentally poisoning children and teens, cutting down on water pollution from people disposing of their old or unused pills at home and ensuring that such drugs do not end up contributing to the opioid epidemic that continues to claim lives nationwide.
“We have already had a tremendous number of deaths during the pandemic and a large part of that is from isolation,” Walston said. “They are using alone as a coping mechanism. We have been in a super-stressful time during the pandemic. Also, many treatment centers have been closed. It is limited resources where they can get treatment.”
While Thursday’s event made drive-thru disposal possible, permanent boxes are available at entities such as the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Winterville Police Department as part of law enforcement’s stake in the operation.
“Sheriff (Paula) Dance has a program called SHARP, which is the Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program,” Walston said. “We have to have a diversion officer accept the medication. They are boxed, safely stored and then incinerated.”
Lt. James Pinner of the sheriff’s office Investigations Division said that when he worked in narcotics the unit pinned down about as many prescription cases as those for illicit drugs. Having a central location gives people a chance to take advantage of the work the state is doing to fight the epidemic, Pinner said.
“It gives people an opportunity who can’t make it out to the local drop boxes, an opportunity to pull up in a car and just drop it right out,” Pinner said. “North Carolina has pioneered a lot of good legislation as far as ... the HOPE Act and STOP Act, which has proven to be a big deterrent for the abuse of this type of medication.”
The HOPE Act made penalties harsher for health care workers or first responders who steal, dilute or substitute a patient’s prescribed drugs. It also invests $10 million yearly in drug treatment for authorities seeking to divert low-level offenders among other steps.
The STOP Act limits the number of days worth of opioids that can be lawfully prescribed upon initial consultation for certain issues, makes prescribers report their prescriptions and other stopgaps to regulate opioid use.
Walston also added that poison control is a resource for those who suspect a child may have taken something they should not have. The organization can be reached by phone at 1-800-222-1222.