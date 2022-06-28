The state attorney general’s office is investigating the use of a tracking tool by several large hospital networks that collects private health information and sends it to Facebook.
A June 16 report by The Markup, a nonprofit news organization that covers the use of tech by corporations, showed that 33 of Newsweek’s top 100 hospitals used a tracker called the Meta Pixel, which provides Facebook a packet of data when someone tries to schedule a doctor’s appointment through an online patient portal.
The report named Novant Health, which has 14 medical centers in cities like Winston-Salem and Charlotte, as well as areas of Virginia and South Carolina, as having used the pixel in their MyChart portal, which in turn disclosed to Facebook the type of allergic reaction the patient had to a specific medication. The investigation also found that filling out a survey through that provider’s portal shared information like sexual orientation with Facebook.
The other three North Carolina based health providers found to have the Meta Pixel in their portals were Atrium, Wake and Duke. ECU Health reported it does not use the tracker.
State Rep. Brian Farkas of Greenville alongside Rep. Donnie Lambeth, a Forsyth County Republican who chairs the House Health Committee, on July 22 wrote to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein and asked his office to investigate.
Farkas, a Democrat whose District 9 includes much of southern Pitt County, said that the issue came to his attention through The Markup report. He said after he received that report around June 17 he saw a need to act.
“It just set off all kinds of flags for me,” Farkas said.
“At the end of the day scheduling a doctor’s appointment or communicating with a doctor should not carry the risk that your data could be sold to social media platforms or some form of advertisers. I think it’s a blatant violation of privacy and, frankly, consumer protection.”
Farkas said he reached out to ECU Health and received direct word from the system that it does not participate in data tracking. ECU Health declined to be interviewed but did confirm as much in a statement.
“ECU Health is committed to protecting patient privacy and ensuring the integrity of sensitive health information. As part of this commitment, ECU Health does not utilize data tracking tools like Meta Pixel on any of our patient portals that request or display sensitive patient information,” the statement read. “Protecting patient privacy is at the core of ECU Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of eastern North Carolina.”
Stein’s office on Friday confirmed via email that the matter is under active investigation, reinforcing that they are “extremely concerned” over the concept of Facebook getting access to medical and other information.
In their letter, Farkas and Lambeth asked Stein’s office to put together recommended legislation that would prohibit medical providers from using tools like the pixel to provide information to advertisers. Farkas said he would vote in favor of protecting personal information.