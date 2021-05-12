At no moment in Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal encounter with Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies did Brown use his vehicle to threaten law enforcement officers.
That’s according to a member of the legal team representing Brown’s family.
“Let me be very clear,” said attorney Chance Lynch. “At no point did we see Mr. Brown pose a threat to the law enforcement officers that were there.”
Brown’s shooting death was “absolutely, unequivocally unjustified,” Lynch said.
Lynch was speaking to media after watching nearly 20 minutes of police video from the morning of April 21, when deputies tried to serve a search warrant at Brown’s home on Perry Street. Brown was shot and killed by deputies as he was trying to drive away in his vehicle.
Lynch sat with two of Brown’s older children, Khalil Ferebee and Jha’rod Ferebee, while viewing the video inside the Pasquotank Public Safety Building on Tuesday. Outside at a news conference after the viewing, Lynch provided a narrative of what they learned from watching six different videos.
One of the videos was from a police vehicle’s dashboard camera and did not include audio. The other five videos were from police body cameras and included audio.
“We were able to see some critical footage that I think yields truth, transparency to what we all thought we would see from the beginning,” Lynch said.
In the videos, Brown is seen sitting in his vehicle possibly talking on a cellphone when a team of deputies arrive at his house at about 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 21.
“At all times his hands are visible,” Lynch said of Brown’s response. “At all times you can see that he was not a threat.”
Next, one gunshot is heard, which prompts Brown to drop his vehicle into reverse, “putting several feet, if not yards, away from the police who were there,” Lynch said.
Brown then turns his vehicle’s front wheels to the left to drive the vehicle off the driveway and into his yard and away from the officers.
“At no point did we ever see any police officers behind his vehicle,” Lynch said. “At no point did we ever see Mr. Brown make contact with law enforcement.”
There is also no indication in the video that Brown tried to drive in the deputies’ direction, he said.
“In fact, he did the opposite,” Lynch said, of Brown’s motion to turn left into his yard.
Lynch’s claim contradicts a claim by District Attorney Andrew Womble, who said in court two weeks ago that deputies didn’t start firing at Brown until after his vehicle “made contact” with them twice.
A judge who viewed the footage also didn’t include any reference to Brown’s vehicle making contact with deputies in his order to disclose the video footage to Brown’s family.
Lynch said as Brown is turning his vehicle left to cut across his yard a second gunshot is heard on the videotape.
“As he began to accelerate and increase his speed, tracks of mud began to appear in the yard, and when his car was clearly across the yard, at all times, what we saw were police officers standing on the pavement unloading their weapons,” Lynch said.
That’s when several more gunshots were fired, according to the attorney.
“There were so many shots that we found difficulty in counting the number of shots that his vehicle received,” Lynch said.
Continuing his narrative of events, Lynch said there was a final shot fired at Brown’s vehicle. After that shot Brown appears to lose control of his vehicle.
Brown’s vehicle exited the side of his yard and crossed Roanoke Avenue before striking a tree in a neighbor’s yard and coming to a stop.
Khalil and Jha’rod Ferebee, Brown’s adult sons, also commented after watching the new footage.
“The video I saw last week was pretty much the same as I saw today, just a few more details,” Khalil Ferebee said. “He wasn’t in the wrong at all.”
Khalil Ferebee was referring to a 20-second snippet he and Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, a member of the Brown family’s legal team, were shown late last month.
“My father did not deserve to die at all,” Jha’rod Ferebee said. “He did not deserve to be killed in any way, shape or form. He did not pose a threat at all.”