The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently donated and delivered 30,000 pounds of food to The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina in Greenville, the church announced.
The donation was made to assist the Food Bank’s efforts to combat food insecurity throughout eastern North Carolina, which has increase substantially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are grateful to provide assistance to The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina during this difficult time,” said Ceri Steele, public affairs director for the church. “We know this food will allow them to extend their services to the most vulnerable in the communities. We look forward to future collaborations as we unite in serving others.”
With the extra food came extra work for those who work and volunteer at the Food Bank, a news release said. Along with community members, church members from local congregations provided much needed service within the warehouse.
Local congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have made a commitment to routinely provide this service moving forward.
Food banks in North Carolina are facing increasing demand and dwindling supplies due to job losses and reduced hours during the COVID-19 crises, officials said.
Visit feedingthecarolinas.org for more information. Visit the Food Bank of Eastern and Central Carolina at foodbankcenc.org.