The Republican and Democratic congressmen who represent Pitt County on Tuesday urged U.S. House leadership to quickly extend payroll protections to ensure American Airline flights continue out of Greenville.
U.S. Reps. Greg Murphy and G.K. Butterfield sent a joint letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy requesting they include a clean extension of the payroll support program in any future COVID-19 relief legislation, a news release from the congressmen said.
The PSP implemented as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act last spring has prevented airlines from laying off and furloughing workers, the release said. It provided support to nearly 1 million aviation workers and barred airlines from curtailing services.
American announced in July, however, it will temporarily suspended service at 15 regional airports, including Pitt-Greenville Airport, when PSP expires on Sept. 30. It announced up to 25,000 employees would be furloughed.
“If Congress does not act soon, airlines could be forced to continue to suspend or permanently end service to cities across the nation,” the letter said. “Service suspensions like these will be extremely harmful to these communities and the permanent cancellation of service combined with the loss of airline employees and others, will be absolutely devastating. Many, if not all of these airports will be severely crippled or shut down as a result.”
The congressmen cited a letter to Congress from the Air Line Pilots Association sent in July that said without a clean authorization of the program, hundreds of thousands of aviation employees would lose their jobs as travel demands are expected to remain sluggish well into 2021.
Airports provide employment, promote tourism and support the local economy, the letter said. In smaller communities, the loss of one airline could lead to the demise of an airport adversely affecting the local community.
Pitt-Greenville covers 872 acres, supports two runways and more than 100,000 passengers a year, the letter said. The airport provides 1,650 direct jobs and provides the economy with $280 million in economic output.
“As the two Members representing Pitt County and the surrounding area, the loss of American Airlines service at the Pitt-Greenville Airport would be extremely adverse to the long-term viability of this critical airport that ties many rural communities in eastern North Carolina together,” the letter said.
The letter also raised concerns about the effects of temporary suspension of commercial service would have on Transportation Security Officers and Transportation Security Administration. The letter said it is highly unlikely TSA would continue to provide staff at an airport that loses commercial service and temporary suspension would have negative impacts on TSA officers.
TSA routinely ceases and resumes operations at airports by using National Deployment Officers if a sufficient number are not available, the letter said. TSA will have a severe staffing strain after Sept. 30 due to the vast number of airports that could lose commercial air service through suspension or cancellation, the letter said.
Murphy is a Republican from Greenville who represents the 1st District. Butterfield is a Democrat from Wilson who represents the 3rd District. The congressmen said the long-term viability of PGV’s ability to staff and service Greenville and eastern North Carolina depends on PSP relief.