Traffic is expected to reach football game day levels today as thousands of East Carolina University students and their families celebrate a commencement ceremony that city officials hope will serve as a much-needed jump-start to the local economy.
Today’s graduation ceremony at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium is one of the first in-person events the region has been host to since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. With last year’s ceremony canceled due to health concerns, three ceremonies are scheduled this year in what campus leaders are calling an all-day affair.
“It’s hard to believe it has been December of 2019 since we’ve had an in-person commencement ceremony,” said Chris Stansbury, commencement co-chairman for ECU. “We’re thrilled, even if it is not the full capacity of what we’ve been able to do in the past, to have our class of 2021 and about 500 of our class of 2020 come back and be in person. We hope the weather cooperates and everything will be wonderful.”
In total, ECU expects 4,200 graduates to cross the stage during the ceremonies — one at 9 a.m., another at 1 p.m. and a graduate student ceremony at 5 p.m.
Kate Teel, Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce president, said that commencement is a big addition to what is already a full weekend for local businesses.
“We want to put on our best show,” she said. “This weekend is big for the region. Cinco de Mayo on Thursday along with Teacher Appreciation Week, Nurse Appreciation and Mother’s Day Sunday. Putting commencement on top of that is going to have people coming to town.”
Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO of Visit Greenville NC, said that the “full out” weekend is going to be a much-needed heat check for industries that were hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a badly needed shot in the arm for our economy,” Schmidt said. “The pandemic caused so much heartache for the travel and tourism industries. We just couldn’t have any real in-person events. Now is our shot for getting people back in town.”
With those people will come traffic and ECU police are encouraging residents without business in the area near Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium to avoid it.
Department Captain Chris Sutton said that areas to avoid include Charles Boulevard near Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street, 14th Street between Elm Street and Evans Street and Elm Street from Greenville Boulevard to 10th Street. Delays should also be expected on Greenville Boulevard between 10th and Arlington.
The keynote address will be delivered by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans.