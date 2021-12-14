Good, honest, consistent, trustworthy, knowledgeable, forthright — these are just some of the words used to describe retiring Winterville mayor Doug Jackson.
Jackson who decided not to seek re-election after six terms — 24 years — in office, presided over his last meeting in November. His next steps are to live life and enjoy time with his family, he said in an interview earlier this year for Winterville Magazine.
The former Greenville Police Department officer said that his wife of 63 years, Martha, has always been supportive of him. The couple have three children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
When reflecting over his tenure as mayor, Jackson stated he was most proud of the town’s growth.
Winterville Finance Director Anthony Bowers, who has known Jackson for 22 years, said that when he started working with Jackson, Winterville’s population was roughly 3,000. Today, it is about 10,000.
Chief Ryan Willhite of the Winterville Police Department, who has known Jackson for 27 years, echoed Bowers, saying that Jackson has greatly influenced the growth of the town. He explained the town motto, “A slice of the good life!” was coined during Jackson’s time in office. Willhite said, “He’s only brought good things during his tenure.”
Town Manager Terri Parker, who worked Jackson more than 12 years, said the mayor had a major role to play in the town’s growth and success.
“The mayor has championed for (commercial growth) as long as I’ve known him. We’ve seen downtown grow, change. Successful businesses and other commercial growth is a testament to his and the council’s hard work and dedication.”
Jackson hailed the recent addition of two subdivisions approved within the town limits. One will offer 232 single-family homes while the other will offer townhomes.
Though stepping down as mayor, Jackson hopes to see Winterville continue to flourish.
“We invite people to come to Winterville to live and enjoy the lifestyle,” he said.
Town Clerk Don Harvey said that Jackson was an institution.
“When people think of Winterville, they think of Doug Jackson,” Harvey said. “He’s led the town in a positive direction in his time as mayor.”
Parker shared similar sentiments. “Mayor Jackson is a presence in and of himself. He is leaving a legacy of service, dedication, hard work and just what it means to be kind to other people. I think we are in a precarious time in this world where sometimes things like that are forgotten or looked over.
“I will always remember my time working with him, particularly in Winterville, where I’ve seen him be all those things and do all those things,” Parker said. “He’s a gentleman. I’ve always been appreciative of his support over the years.”
Councilman Johnny Moye, who worked with Jackson for 14 years, said he “is a mayor and a leader that has a heart for his community. He’s very dedicated and very knowledgeable of the town of Winterville, both of the history and the direction it is actually going.”
Moye recalled Jackson’s participation in town holiday celebrations, specifically the Christmas tree lighting, when he would read a story to children.
“He really loved doing that. You could hear it in his voice,” Moye said, adding he respected the mayor.
“I consider him to be a friend. Someone very knowledgeable, very trustworthy, and I’m so glad that I had the opportunity to work with him and know him.”
Jackson worked with the Greenville Police Department for 31 years. A fun fact is that he collects police figurines. Martha Jackson said he has collected more than 200 through the years.
During his time with police department, Jackson started the town’s participation in CrimeStoppers, an ongoing program that offers cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.
Parker said that some of her fondest memories of Jackson are from working on CrimeStoppers telethons many years ago.
Councilwoman Veronica Roberson, who has known Jackson almost her entire life, said that he was dedicated to his job and the community.
“I remember him working with CrimeStoppers. He’s community-minded. He’s done a good job guiding the community … and I applaud his service.”
Roberson also reflected on his ability to connect with people. “He knew Winterville … he could relate to the community. He could tell stories … stories of the history and the contributions of the people.”
Councilman Tony Moore said Jackson is a team player who was always good to work with and that he has always been great at giving advice. He explained that Jackson used knowledge from his time working with the Greenville Police Department to provide advice.
Moore fondly recollected how the mayor provided great assistance with the Veterans’ Day events for the past 19 years.
Moore said that he hopes others will learn by Jackson’s example.
“It’s tough to come behind a person with his experience and his knowledge of people and how to deal with people,” Moore said. “I hope others will learn from him. They’ll learn from his demeanor and try to emulate his actions.”
Many staff members and employees said that Jackson will be missed.
“I want to thank the mayor for leaving a lasting impression for those that live here now and for those that will live here in the future,” Parker said. “I’m really going to miss him.”