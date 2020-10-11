Leaders from the national Poor People's Campaign, the state NAACP and other organizations will be kicking off We Will NC, a statewide effort to encourage voting, during a stop in Greenville on Monday.
The event is set for 11 a.m. at the Pitt County Board of Elections office, 1717 W. Fifth St. It will feature the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chairman of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, and the Rev. Dr. T. Anthony Spearman, president of the North Carolina Conference of the NAACP.
Dontae Sharpe of Greenville, a Forward Justice RISE Fellow, Ashley Marshall, deputy director of Forward Justice, and Marcus Bass, Deputy Director of NC Black Alliance, also will speak.
We Will NC is a statewide effort meant to galvanize North Carolinians to use their voices and vote in the Nov. 3 election, an announcement about the event said.
“Even in the face of natural disaster and the unprecedented coronavirus, North Carolina will expand and widen the electorate in this state,” it said. “This will be a reconstruction election. The people will make their demands for change heard at the ballot box, and their sacred and constitutional right to have a say over what policies govern their lives will be heard.”
An second stop on the tour is set for 3 p.m. in Elizabeth City. The events will be streamed at www.poorpeoplescampaign.org.
House Democrats tour
N.C. House Democrats will gather in Greenville on Monday to promote their push to expand Medicaid, according to an announcement on Friday.
The event will take place at 11 a.m. at Thomas Foreman Park, 400 Nash St., and will feature state House Democratic Leader Darren Jackson, Reps. Raymond Smith and Linda Cooper-Suggs and House candidates Emily Bunch Nicholson, Phil Stover and Brian Farkas.
Expansion is a top priority for state Democrats, the announcement said, because it would extend affordable health care to over half a million North Carolinians.
Masks and social distance will be required at the event.