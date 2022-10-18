...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 and light winds will result
in frost formation.
* WHERE...Much of eastern North Carolina away from the beaches.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Leak causes nearly 6,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into wetland area, GUC reports
Nearly 6,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into a wetland area near Green Mill Run on Monday, Greenville Utilities Commission reported.
The state Division of Water Quality has been notified, which is a regulatory requirement.
The spill was discovered at 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The incident was the result of a leak on a sewer force main that caused an overflow near 2900 E. Second St., just off the Tar River Greenway. As a result, approximately 5,900 gallons of wastewater spilled into a wetland area adjacent to Green Mill Run, a tributary of the Tar River.
GUC ended the spill by 3 p.m., according to a news release Crews pumped about 3,500 gallons of the wastewater back into a nearby manhole of the sewer collection system. The area adjacent to the sewer force main pipe, as well as affected areas downstream, were treated with a chlorine solution. GUC officials are working to determine the cause of the leak.