North Carolina’s senators on Monday introduced legislation seeking to rename Farmville’s post office for the late congressman Walter B. Jones Jr.
Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr introduced the bill on the first anniversary of Jones’ death, five days after it passed the U.S. House of Representatives. It was the first piece of legislation introduced by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, the Greenville surgeon voters selected to replace Jones in 2019.
“Almost one year after his passing, I’m pleased this piece of legislation honoring Congressman Walter Jones has advanced through the House of Representatives,” Murphy said. “It was altogether fitting that my first piece of legislation as a member of Congress be a tribute to my predecessor, friend and mentor.”
Murphy said Jones epitomized what it meant to be a public servant and stood by his constituents.
“Walter cared deeply for the people of eastern North Carolina, especially the Marines who serve at Camp Lejeune, Cherry Point and New River,” Murphy said.
All 13 members of the state’s House delegation sponsored the legislation along with Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif.; Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt.; Joe Courtney, D-Conn.; and Van Taylor, R-Texas.
“As we commemorate Walter’s passing one year ago today, we reflect on the lasting impact he had on North Carolina and this country,” Burr said. “Walter was a dedicated public servant who practiced a steadfast commitment to his principles. I can think of no better way to recognize his legacy than by dedicating the Walter B. Jones Jr. Post Office in his hometown. It’s a privilege to introduce this legislation, and I look forward to the Senate’s passage.”
“He will always be remembered for his tireless advocacy and had a monumental impact on all he did,” Tillis said. “One year after his passing, his legacy lives on, and I’m proud to introduce this legislation to rename the Farmville Post Office after such a respected American servant.”
Burr and Tillis also sent a letter of support to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs urging the committee’s swift passage of this legislation.
“I hope the Senate and President Trump will swiftly act to make this bill a law,” Murphy said.