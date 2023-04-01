Ethan Lenker, superintendent of Pitt County Schools, was awarded the North Carolina Association of School Administrators’ (NCASA) 2023 Raymond Sarbaugh Leadership Award on March 23.

This award, named in honor of NCASA’s first full-time executive director, the late Raymond Sarbaugh, is given annually to an NCASA member or members who show outstanding leadership in public school service as well as commitment to enhancing and supporting the efforts of fellow school administrators and NCASA.