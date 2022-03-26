A Greenville woman said she’s glad she had the opportunity to serve her community after deliberating on her first jury at age 91.
Patricia Griffith was among a 12-person panel to hear evidence in Pitt County Superior Court against a man accused in the rape of a 10-year-old.
Griffith said after the trial on Friday she had been called for jury duty four times before but this week’s trial was the first time she’d been empaneled. She was determined to do her duty, she said.
“It is important for me to contribute in ways that I can contribute,” Griffith said. “To keep this country the wonderful place that it is.”
A native of Connecticut, Griffith is a first-generation American who has been in Greenville for 23 years. In the legal system, after age 72, a person called for jury duty is allowed to immediately remove themselves from consideration, Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount said.
He said many people try to get out of jury duty, so Griffith’s determination was refreshing.
“I have been doing this for 13 years,” Blount told Griffith and her fellow jurors. “When I saw you come in for jury duty, I figured you might be older than 72.”
“Barely,” Griffith responded.
“I have held court in over 60 counties,” Blount said. “It takes a lot to shock and surprise me, but I can say, you shocked and surprised me.
“Serving on a jury is not easy and I commend you for being here and doing the best you can.”
Griffith reported for duty on Monday and on Wednesday was picked for the week’s second trial, the case of Corey Vincent White, 48, who was charged with one count of first-degree statutory rape and one count of indecent liberties with a child.
The charges were connected to an August 2018 incident. White was a friend of the victim’s family, according to testimony.
The jury deadlocked 10-2 on the attempted rape charge and found him guilty of indecent liberties with a child.
Blount sentenced him to 17-30 months in prison.
The graphic nature of the case did not deter Griffith, she said.
“I gave it lots of serious consideration and prayed on it,” Griffith said. “That I would be making a decision knowing full well that whichever decision was made there were going to be changes in people’s future. There was going to be an effect on everyone involved.
“I did my best.”
Following the trial on Friday, Blount presented Griffith with a candle selected by his wife and thanked her and the rest of the jury for their service.
After a quick photo with Blount, Griffith gave the judge and the rest of the court a little something to look forward to.
“See you in two years,” Griffith said.
“Let your conscience be your guide, whether or not you accept the responsibility,” she added.