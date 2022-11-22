Lincoln’s first inaugural address reviews the antagonisms rending America in 1861. The address concludes with one of the most affecting passages in political literature: “I am loath to close. We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion has strained, it must not break our bonds of affection ….” Lincoln ends with an assurance that Americans will eventually unite “when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.” Where are these “better angels” in a democracy?

We may get an idea by considering the difference between opponents and enemies. Democracy cannot function without oppositions. Its bedrock assumption is that progress must devolve within a free peoples’ struggle to identify and fulfill options. This competition requires a collegial setting governed by rules understood and agreed upon by opponents, themselves duty-bound to sustain their setting.

