Conservatives typically respond to mass shootings with misleading claims about the causes. Star Parker’s June 3 column, “Gun laws won’t fix culture, spirit,” is no exception. She blames gun violence on a collapse of families and marriage, on moral decay, on men dropping out of the workforce, and on declining church membership. She claims, without proof, that liberals are to blame for all of this, and thus they cause gun violence.
Parker says the mindset of mass shooters is “victimhood, blame, and denial of personal responsibility,” which is probably true. The irony is that Parker adopts this same mindset in her analysis of the problem. She portrays conservatives and their causes as victims, for which she blames liberals. As for the decline of the institutions of conservatism, such as the church, conservatives seem unwilling to face their responsibility for this decline. Institutions usually decay from within (the NRA being a current example).
Conservatives’ intention to restore their institutions, however, doesn’t mesh with the libertarian movement that has taken them over. Libertarians care about the individual, not institutions. They now control Texas, where just about any yahoo can carry a concealed weapon without a permit or training. More guns is libertarians’ insane solution to gun violence — and presumably to the decline of families and churches. So-called gun rights now hold gun safety hostage.
Parker and other conservatives claim that, because violence runs so deep, gun-control laws are Band-Aids that cannot fix the moral wound in our culture. Perhaps, but after the ban on assault weapons was lifted in 2004, mass shootings tripled. Yet we still hear the tired argument that gun laws hurt only law-abiding gun owners. The first rule in treating a wound is, stop the bleeding. Band-Aids and gun laws can do that.