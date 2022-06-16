It would be so easy to dismiss the entirety of the Republican Party as being totally hopeless when it comes to doing anything constructive about the slaughter of our school children and other innocent citizens. Each time there is a mass shooting, this right-wing contingent of Congress can come up with a myriad of excuses to defend their inaction on gun control: everything from the lack of locked doors, to mental illness, to broken homes, to arming teachers, to increased numbers of armed security guards in schools.
Numbers don’t lie and the numbers are incriminating in and of themselves. The massive amounts of money funneled to our representatives from the NRA and the gun lobbies is obscene but never mentioned in their attempts to justify taking no action on gun control. It clearly indicates their indefensible positions of caring more about lining their own pockets and maintaining political power than about the safety of their constituents.
Try writing or otherwise messaging your Republican representatives regarding the gun issue and see what kind of evasive or nonsensical response you get beyond the pat, “our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” if they respond at all. We have to challenge our representatives. We have to see if they choose to remain hard-hearted and selfish, or whether, after this continuous carnage, they can be convinced to actually care about the lives of their constituents.
Will it take one of their own kids or other family members or friends being killed by a mass murderer for them to realize we need to do something about gun control? It’s sad and disgusting.