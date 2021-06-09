Concerns about history curriculum, which made their way into a discussion of a school improvement resolution at Monday’s Board of Education meeting, also were the subject of public expression.
A letter from Mitchell Buck said parents across the nation are concerned with “false teachings” in the classroom. His letter was read during the public input segment of the school board’s monthly meeting. The board’s public meetings continue to be shown via live-stream due to COVID- 19.
In his letter, Buck described “woke history” as “an insane idea, socialist and Marxist … at its core.”
“History should be taught in its original and factual concept and content,” he wrote, adding, “this is not the first time education was attacked with Marxist/socialist ideology.”
Buck’s letter include photocopies of “The Outline of History,” published by H.G. Wells in 1923. Wells, who is known for science-fiction novels including “The Invisible Man” and “The War of the Worlds,” was an outspoken socialist who also wrote about politics and social issues.
“In his publications he stated that man had evolved from chimpanzees/apes (Evolution Theory),” Buck wrote, adding that his older sisters have copies of Wells’ books that they used in school in Pitt County.
“It is time for the school boards here and across this country stand up to this idiotic approach as well as the teachers unions before it’s too late,” his letter concludes.
School board Chairwoman Melinda Fagundus reminded board members before the reading of public expression that there was to be no comment.