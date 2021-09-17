I know you have heard from quite a few Pirate Club members and just fans in general with regard to last weekend’s football game. I’ve seen a few responses to emailed complaints on how concessions were handled at the game and I have to say the responses were weak and lackluster at best.
My son and brother-in-law are ECU grads and have pulled me into the fold of Pirate fans. My wife and I have been season ticket holders since 2008 when my son started ECU.
Waiting half an hour to 45 minutes in line just for a bottle of water (I heard longer times as well but will just include my experience)? Over half the water fountains not working? I’m fairly sure if the Health Department was aware of this, there would be implications.
What this tells me is how much ECU Athletics respects its fans. Not at all! There should have been a Plan A on handling concessions. There should have been a Plan B on how to address shortcomings in Plan A. This is not rocket science, a high school booster club could have done a better job. ECU Athletics world class? I think not until they decide the fans are important to their success.
On a side, ECU has a great business school (I know two of its grads personally). This would make a great case study. Wonder what those bright and creative students would come up with? Might be good to ask?
Allen Hill
Summerfield