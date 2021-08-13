Albert Einstein once mused, “There are two examples of ‘infinity:’ the universe and human stupidity — and I’m uncertain about the universe.” About the “stupidity,” there appears little doubt.
To date (Aug. 10), the pandemic has infected more than 200,600,000 persons, killing more than 4,265,800, worldwide; the comparable figures for the U.S. being 36,064,000 and 630,500, respectively. What is it about the numbers 4,265,000 and 630,500 that millions of Americans don’t understand and motivates those millions to characterize COVID-19 as “a hoax?” That leads those millions to view masking as a political statement? That leads governors and Congressional politicians to ridicule vaccinations and masking in schools when the highly infectious delta variant now seriously imperils our youth? This is life vs. death.
And why is there confusion about the recently released report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that unambiguously concludes that human activity has caused significant heating of our planet and made reversal of the damage to Earth’s climate impossible? Why we are not alarmed by the panel’s conclusion that the planet’s average temperature will “likely rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2040” with further warming for another decade, causing inevitably “more record-shattering heat waves, more devastating flooding, more droughts, and rising sea levels?” And why are we not horrified that a lack of action now will be utterly devastating: Should average temperatures rise 2 degrees Celsius, the consequences will be markedly worse, and with 4 degrees of warming “the world is unrecognizable.” This, too, is life vs. death.
If we foolishly ignore the sciences of epidemiology and climatology, preferring instead the disinformation spewed by right-wing extremists, political hacks and wannabe authoritarians, then posterity will curse our names. Presently, we are failing one another, and our republic demands better of us. Wise up, seek truth and live!
Robert Hursey
Greenville