It’s obvious that so many people, especially in the Republican Party, are exhibiting a very selfish and self righteous point of view: the idea that individual rights, freedoms and beliefs are more important, and trump (I hate that word), those of society as a whole.
It baffles the logical mind that mask wearing, social distancing and getting vaccinated can be seen as trampling on personal rights. This, when masses of their fellow citizens are needlessly getting sick and dying daily because of their refusal to follow a few simple health and safety rules.
While very disappointing and even alarming, this notion of “me first” is being promulgated by the very segments of society from which we would expect just the opposite. When those in positions of leadership refuse to use the powers given them by their constituents, to promote and even mandate scientifically sound and perfectly logical means to control deadly diseases, what are we to think? Are these people ignorant? Do they all have narcissistic personality disorders? Is this a means of maintaining power?
Basic democratic, religious (before prosperity gospel was a thing), and civil principles compel us to act in the interest of all before fending for ourselves.
We’re fortunately over the one term rule of the most self righteous, self indulgent, self-aggrandizing, divisive president in memory. Unfortunately, he still holds sway over those wishing to hang onto power at all costs and their supporters who seem to think we are not all in this together.
There are many mandated rules and laws that have saved millions of lives. Vaccination for COVID could be yet another if we could get beyond our mass ignorance and do what’s best for all.
Bill Redding
Greenville