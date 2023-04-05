It’s a sad commentary about society when there’s still a continuous, uncivilized, purely emotional debate over guns.
Institutions are penetrated. Men, women and children are massacred. Accusing fingers are aimed. It’s those bleeding-heart liberals who want to take away our “God-given right” to bear arms. No, it’s those tradionalist-conservatives who would arm everyone. Who’s right; who’s wrong?
Let me regretfully suggest no one has the answer.
I was an educator for 38 years, both in a private parochial school in Manhattan and an inner-city school in Connecticut. I began in 1962 and retired in 2002, serving two years in the infantry from June of 1964 to June of 1966. Those were relatively calmer decades in contrast to streams of school shootings filling the news media.
Historically: “The earliest known United States shooting to happen on school property was the Pontiac’s Rebellion school massacre on July 26, 1764, where four Lenape American Indian entered the schoolhouse near present-day Greencastle, Pennsylvania, shot and killed schoolmaster Enoch Brown, and killed nine or 10 children (reports vary). Only two children survived.”
Over a dozen recorded in the 1800s; hundreds from the 1900s to most recently, March 2023: “Communities are mourning the victims of a mass shooting in Nashville, Tennessee. Three children and three adults were killed Monday at the Covenant School — a private elementary school.”
I remember in the military I buffed my shoes, polished my brass then joined my company on the parade ground for our monthly retirement parade. For the first time on active duty, I strapped my gun belt on my hip and holstered my 45-caliber firearm. I led Headquarters Company through its paces.
Could I do the same today, arming myself, if I had to lead my class into the fray of a possible massacre?