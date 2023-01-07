Jimmy Breslin’s 1969 novel, “The gang that couldn’t shoot straight,” and the 1971 movie of the same name spoofed the mob. The title could well be applied to the beginning of this Congress.
I do not imagine I am the only citizen who is disgusted about the calamity occurring as the Republican House struggles publicly to elect a speaker. This is not a partisan observation, it is an “I’m fed up with all these folks — Republicans and Democrats” — observation.
It seems they go to Washington leaving behind a desire to be moderately civil and, instead, bring heavy loads of pugnacity so they can scream instead of talk, so they can belittle witnesses instead of having reasonable interrogation and dialogue (remember, these congressmen/women work for us, not the other way around) rather than treat witnesses respectfully.
Are the inmates running the asylum? The chaos is hard to watch, but the real impact of this circus is that no one is doing anything for us, the “employer” of this gang. The one good thing: Rep. Jordan shows us he actually owns a coat and for the first time; his dress is representative of the body in which he sits.
Dallas Clark
Greenville
Missing BYH
Well, it doesn’t take long to read The Daily Reflector now once I know who died, who shot who and the comics. With a sparse load, our postman, Patrick, delivers my $240-plus subscription in record time.
Last year I suggested in a BYH column that a survey be taken on who wants Nancy removed from the Sunday funnies. It was a spirited debate of opinions on what should go and what should stay; we agreed Nancy was out of date and should be retired. Here it is 2023 and she survives every Sunday. Majority rules?
I have read many quotes from BYH that were thoughtful and to the point, some worth passing on.
Kathleen Garland Bankard
Greenville
You are the rancher
Thomas Knapp’s recent column comparing the U.S. government to a business is an interesting analogy but deeply flawed. He likens our government to a ranch that political leaders, lobbyists and contributors control, while citizens are mere animals being shaped and “sold.” Yet even today, America’s government is “of the people, by the people.” Here’s why.
Ranch livestock can’t at regularly scheduled intervals elect their owner, and ranchers aren’t required to relinquish ownership after two four-year terms. The ability to vote for leaders from town council up to president puts citizens in the control seat.
If a rancher disappoints his cows or sheep, they won’t huddle around his ranch house shouting their protest or lie down in the pasture refusing to graze. But Americans have the right to petition and protest. If enough do so, the rancher-politician will modify his policy.
If the rancher tries to compel chickens to lay more eggs, can they appeal to a supreme committee of roosters and hens? No. But citizens can and do challenge the government’s laws and procedures through the courts.
When election, protest and judicial redress don’t work, citizens can, through elected representatives, impeach and remove the rancher. A final check on government overreach and corruption is the press. Shielded by the First Amendment, reporters investigate and publicize how political leaders gain and use power. Goats on a goat farm never do that.
No, you are not a “product” being fattened for consumption by the U.S. government. You’re the citizen-owner. But ranching is hard work. Don’t neglect your job. Express your political will through protest and petition. When necessary, use the courts for legal redress, Above all, invest your time and attention. Stay informed from various news sources — and cast your vote in every election.