Jimmy Breslin’s 1969 novel, “The gang that couldn’t shoot straight,” and the 1971 movie of the same name spoofed the mob. The title could well be applied to the beginning of this Congress.

I do not imagine I am the only citizen who is disgusted about the calamity occurring as the Republican House struggles publicly to elect a speaker. This is not a partisan observation, it is an “I’m fed up with all these folks — Republicans and Democrats” — observation.


