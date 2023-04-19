America is in serious trouble. We must face facts that America is losing the “War Of Decency” to the “Sick Brain Army” (SBA).
While the American “Civilian Patriotic Army” (CPA) is larger, the SBA has the advantage because they started many decades ago with a clandestine strategy of propaganda against America/liberals/Democrats, aired through (in old days) radio, TV and traveling through churches, etc.
Religion was especially used because lazy minds don’t want to go against anything preached through God’s (interpreted to them) words. The prospect of burning in hell scared the hell out of them.
The repeated lying/hate words weakened one brain, then two, then thousands/millions. The hate liberals message and twisting the 2nd Amendment readings led to brain-washed citizens saying they need more guns and AR-15s to use against their perceived enemy. Now, there must be 75 million who are completely brain-washed.
The CPA’s chance of victory is not good with too many SBA saboteurs embedded in all governmental institutions, including two Democratic senators: Sinema and Manchin. The Republican party is loaded with saboteurs. They are in our judicial system, legislature, military and many other places. They lie continually with no consequences. In my mind, many have committed treason.
Think what our Democratic leaders working for the average citizen have to deal with since there are thousands in government trying to overthrow it, just like the 147 Republican Congress persons going to Pennsylvania trying to overthrow their fair, 2020 election. Included in that 147 was our eastern Carolina Republican representative called the doctor. He has shown he would wallow in (my opinion) hog manure if Trump asked him.
Too many citizens aren’t concerned. They will not know what hit them if the “War Of Decency” is won by the SBA.