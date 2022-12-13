I do much reflecting during the holiday season. Humans celebrate our birthdays and special dates to share their joy with others. I was born on one auspicious date and share it with others of some notoriety.
I was born on Thursday, Nov. 23, the first time Thanksgiving was designated permanently on that day of the week. I quip that my mom commented (truly or allegedly), “John was the best turkey I ever had on Thanksgiving.”
I’ve been blessed with five great-grandchildren, the latest, Andrew James, actually birthed on Nov. 23, thanks to the planning of my granddaughter, Kaitlyn.
I was born in New York, New York County (Manhattan), New York, in 1939, 80 years to the day and locale as was William Henry McCarty, aka, William “Billy the Kid” Bonney.
Two super reasons to celebrate that date, no less add that I asked my present wife, for convenience purposes, to be married that date. This anniversary marked 34 years.
Though they may get shortchanged on gifts, I envy those born on Dec. 25. I shared this reflection with them for the past three years.
In 2019, I wrote “A Christmas Message.” I have revised it to be “A Christmas Thought” and tweaked some of its images and organization. Here is the current version:
Take a break, Santa.
Cancel out the snow;
Set aside the tree;
Turn off glaring lights;
Stash away the gifts.
Ease off all the food.
Sacrifice football.
Gather ‘round the hearth,
Ponder what is left.
Without the trappings
of this wayward world,
Leaves the humble heart
of the Christmas soul:
Birth of the Savior
of this errant Earth.
Let us celebrate the primary joy and happiness of the holiday season with friends and family and for those fortunate to have been born on 25 December.