In the late 1960s a youth culture emerged in our country that professed to hate America. Those of that culture who did not flee to Canada to protect themselves from the consequences of their choices, expressed their malevolence through urban rioting and violence. They abused those Americans who served their country in the Armed Forces with epithets, bile, spit and blood thrown on their dress uniforms.
They glorified our nation’s enemies, and even lent their aid and support to those killing American military service people in combat. They deified communist butchers of their own people, like Mao Tse-tung, Fidel Castro, Che Guevara and Ho Chi Minh. They pledged their allegiance to Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto and dedicated themselves to the violent overthrow of the Constitutional government of the United States of America.
Those making up the hate-America culture were young in the 1960s and 70s, and were exalted in the even-then liberal press and on academic campuses for their hatred toward anyone older than they were.
Today, those very same people now are in charge of virtually every institution in the country, be it Deep State government, academia, education, churches, national security, news and print media, or any of a myriad other institutions. And they still hate us. Only now, they run the entire show.
May God save our once and recently-great republic and its Constitution.
Guy E. Miller
Greenville