A youth-led letter writing campaign has worked to spread positivity during the pandemic by sending almost 1,000 cards to workers and COVID-19 patients at Vidant Medical Center.
“When this pandemic began, our youth wanted to reach out to others and we decided to write note cards to hospital patients who were unable to have visitors and to health care workers,” Susan Mercer, the youth minister for St. Paul’s Episcopal Youth Community, said.
Mercer said the idea was able to come to life with the help of one of the EYC parents, Melissa Morgan, who works as a respiratory therapist at Vidant, and Associate Priest Drew Baker, a pediatrician with the ECU Brody School of Medicine. Both Baker and Morgan volunteered to deliver the letters and give weekly updates to the youth about how they were received.
Each child who wanted to participate in the project could sign up to receive a letter-making kit in the mail. The kit includes blank cards with different images on the front and pre-stamped envelopes, as well as some simple guidelines to follow depending on if the writer wanted to address their card to a worker or a patient. Many of the cards written have common messages such as “Get well” or ‘We are thinking about you.’
Mercer said she and the youth didn’t know how big the project was going to get when they started, but she has been happy with the amount of support it has received from the church. After the project started taking off, Mercer said the children invited all members of the church to participate, gathering volunteers from age 7 all the way to 91.
So far, she said the project has delivered a total of 836 cards. Mercer said the group hopes to reach 1,000 cards before the end of the summer.
Nina Jefferson, a recent high school graduate and member of St. Paul’s EYC, said she was grateful to be able to contribute and bring a bit of human interaction to the patients who are alone fighting the virus.
“People who are in the hospital without their loved ones or any visitors, it can really be tough and lonely,” she said. “Being able to give them my support, motivation and love anonymously allows them to see that there’s someone out there who’s thinking about them, praying for them and letting them know that they can get through whatever they’re going through.”
As one of the ones making deliveries, Baker said he has enjoyed being able to give the cards to many different people on the hospital staff no matter their role. He said he has seen many of the cards already posted at workstations and on patients’ beds.
“I’ve been giving them to medical students and residents, nurses, housekeepers, office staff and even the computer support team — all people that have worked throughout the pandemic and people that don’t necessarily consider themselves health care providers,” Baker said.
Morgan also loves getting to see reactions from workers and patients when she is able to pass out cards. She said she works the night shift, so sometimes she passes the notes along to her co-workers to hand out during the day.
She said one of the most memorable experiences she had was with one older woman who was one of her patients. The woman kept the card with her no matter what and even gave it a hug.
As the mom of two girls in the EYC, Morgan said she has enjoyed being able to see her children help out with this project.
“Youth group has been different with everything going on,” she said. “We have been meeting on Zoom, but this gives them something to do.”
Baker said the children got the idea from a fundraising project they do every year when they make blank cards to sell in order to attend Kanuga Conference Center, an Episcopal summer camp.
“The camp was canceled because of COVID this year,” Baker said. “So, instead of feeling sorry for themselves, they decided they wanted to do something positive, so they took the cards that they had been selling and decided to write notes.”
Baker said he is proud of the youth for not letting the pandemic stop them from reaching out to people in need. He encouraged other churches and organizations to do the same and take the time to get in contact with those who may need some reassurance.
“I think it’s important that faith communities set an example and remind people that anyone during this time, during the pandemic, can do something like writing a note, reaching out through a text or a phone call or an email to someone that may be alone to remind them they are remembered,” he said. “Hopefully this will inspire all people or lots of different people to reach out in different ways to people in the community, across the United States, across the world to their families, friends and neighbors.”