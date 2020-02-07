ECU Trustee Phil Lewis tendered his resignation during an emergency meeting of the UNC Board of Governors on Friday following accusations he and another trustee tried to influence the upcoming Student Government Association election.
The Board of Governors also voted to censure Robbie Moore for his involvement in the Jan. 13 conversation with Shelby Hudson, who was considering a run for the SGA presidency, a voting position on the ECU Board of Trustees.
Hudson recorded the conversation in which Lewis and Moore offered financial and other support in exchange for her support on trustee board matters. The recording prompted a complaint against Lewis and Moore by the leadership of the trustee board.
The Board of Governors governance committee on Wednesday recommended the full board take no action against either man. On Friday the board accepted the resignation of Lewis. Moore, who was appointed by the N.C. House of Representative, will be able to continue his tenure on the trustee board but will not be able to vote until September.
Prior to the actions, a motion was entered to remove both men from the board. Governor Tom Fetzer entered a substitute motion to censure both men and provide written reprimand to entire board of trustees. The motion failed.
As he was making his motion, Fetzer raised concerns about issues including the athletics deficit and ongoing financial issues at ECU and decisions to lower acceptance standards to increase enrollment.
Governor Doyle Parrish said the speech sounded more like an ad for Fetzer to be chancellor at ECU and asked Fetzer to address the possibility that he want the position that's been open since the resignation of Cecil Staton in May.
Board Chairman Randy Ramsey told Fetzer he did not need to address the question, and Fetzer did not.
Governance committee chairman David Powers issued the following statement after Friday's meeting:
“During the next Board of Governors meetings scheduled for later this month, the governance committee will conduct a review of board policy on self-governance, including potential discipline of board members. The committee plans to begin reviewing the board’s policy on sanctions of Board of Trustee members, including procedures for how to request actions be taken by the board. I will also form a working group, in consultation with Board of Governors Chair Randy Ramsey, composed of student body presidents, chancellors and members of Board of Trustees and Board of Governors to review student election procedures and ensure adequate anti-tampering procedures are in place.”
CHAPEL HILL — The governance committee of the UNC Board of Governors voted Wednesday to recommend no action be taken by the full board against two ECU trustees accused of interfering with a student election.
The committee met at the UNC System office in Chapel Hill to discuss a Jan. 18 complaint alleging that trustees Phil Lewis and Robbie Moore on Jan. 13 offered financial and other assistance to a potential candidate for student body president in exchange for the student’s support of their agenda on matters before the trustee board.
The committee met at 1 p.m., and The Daily Reflector and several other media outlets were in attendance. It also agreed to recommend no action regarding complaints filed by Moore against ECU Trustees Chairman Vern Davenport and Vice Chairman Fielding Miller.
It did not consider a complaint by Moore against ECU Trustee Max Joyner. That complaint, regarding a real estate transaction, will be considered at a later date, according to UNC System officials.
The full UNC Board of Governors will consider the committee’s recommendations during a special meeting on Friday. The meeting is scheduled the same day as a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees.
Governor Jim Holmes on Wednesday also recommended that the committee explore the creation of protocols for governing the interaction between student leaders, trustees and university officials. While student leaders are young adults, Holmes said, they shouldn’t be subjected to undue pressure.
Lewis and Moore met with former student Shelby Hudson for lunch on Jan. 13, according to details revealed as the seven-member committee questioned Lewis, Moore and Davenport for 90 minutes on Wednesday.
Lewis and Moore they said asked to meet with Hudson after learning Joyner may have tried to recruit a member of a sorority or fraternity to run for the SGA spot.
Hudson discussed the meeting with family friend Kel Norman, a former trustee, then secretly recorded the conversation. She withdrew from East Carolina hours after the lunch.
“If I had known that 55-minute lunch meeting would bring this type of stuff, I would never had taken it,” Moore said.
“We are regretful we have anything to do with why we are here today,” Lewis said.
Moore's counter complaint against Davenport and Miller alleged they violated UNC System policy when they worked to remove Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster from the ECU Board of Visitors. Foster had been linked in an earlier investigation to images that led to the resignation of former Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach.
Once the committee voted to take no action against Lewis and Moore, Moore asked that his complaint be withdrawn, saying his offer was “an attempt to work together.”
During questioning, it was revealed that Norman advised Davenport prior to Jan. 13 that Lewis and Moore wanted to meet with the Hudson.
Davenport said he offered no guidance about whether she should take the meeting. Davenport said he didn’t recommend recording the meeting and does not know why Hudson made the recording.
“I have no reason to give her any guidance to take the meeting or not take the meeting,” he said.
Davenport said he was later consulted about the contents of the recording and recommended it be given to ECU’s interim counsel Paul Zigas.
Davenport said he consulted with Zigas and UNC Board of Governors' leadership and the system’s attorney, Thomas Shanahan, before filing his formal complaint.
“This is a significant allegation. We understand the ramifications,” Davenport said.
Several trustees raised concerns with the Board of Governors that Davenport did not discuss the matter with the entire board before filing the complaint. Davenport said Wednesday that was because he didn’t want it to become public.
He did not respond when a committee member pointed that filing a complaint with the Board of Governors made the matter public.
Throughout the questioning Davenport, Lewis and Moore discussed divisions among the appointed trustees and that in some instances, such as the election of the board chairman in July, Colin Johnson, the current SGA president, cast the deciding vote.
Governor Terry Hutchens asked the trustees if the current controversy was how things worked in Greenville.
“I think everybody knows we are a fairly divided board in Greenville,” Moore said. There is a history of division on the board, he said, describing it as an issue of “old guard and new guard wanting different things.”
Lewis was questioned about a statement he made during the meeting with Hudson about supporting a $75 increase in the student athletic fee, which Johnson opposed. He he didn't want to give Johnson a win because Johnson voted for Davenport over Trustee Angela Moss for the chairmanship.
“I probably wish I hadn’t said that, but the athletics at East Carolina is losing $12 million a year and we are doing nothing about it,” Lewis said. Lewis said he didn’t vote against the increase because he knew there were enough votes to adopt it.
When asked if the current trustees could work together, Moore said, “I don’t think it’s too wide to repair, because ECU is too important. I’m asking members of this group to help bring ECU together.”
Lewis said if trustees could connect and not pursue issues unilaterally, the board could work together.
Davenport said possible ethical violations against Moore and Lewis also were identified when the UNC System investigated a night of downtown drinking by Gerlach.
He said the two attempted to conduct their own investigation into the incident and refused to cooperate with the outside law firm hired to review Gerlach’s behavior.
He said the concerns were set aside at that time in an effort to improve board unity.
The meeting with Hudson, Davenport said, is another example of a pattern of behavior that is dividing the board.
Wednesday's actions followed lobbying on campus for the removal of Lewis and Moore.
On Monday, Johnson started a Change.org petition for the removal and publicized it on his Facebook page.
On Tuesday, the leadership of the ECU Faculty Senate issued a memo calling for the removal.
Davenport, Lewis, Moore and members of the governance committee declined to answer questions after Wednesday’s session.
The Board of Trustees is scheduled to begin its regular committee meetings today ahead of Friday's full board session.
“We are going to stand above it, like adults," said trustee Jim Seagraves, who attended Wednesday’s session along with trustees Angela Moss and Jason Poole.
