The state’s Local Government Commission approved Pitt County’s plans to issue $34 million in limited obligation bonds during a Tuesday meeting.
The commission also approved a $6.8 million revolving loan for Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District and Vidant Health’s request to refinance $125 million in bonds during the meeting.
The three items were among more than a dozen bond and loan requests presented to the commission, which monitors more than 1,300 units of local government, including approving most borrowing by those entities.
Pitt County plans to issue two series of bonds, one tax-exempt and one nontax-exempt, to fund a $12.4 million renovation project at A.G. Cox Middle School, a $3.86 million reimbursement to the county for its purchase of the Warren Farm property near Indigreen Corporate Park, slightly more than $1 million to purchase a solid waste compactor and to make flooring improvements at the facility housing the equipment, and to refinance approximately $16.35 million is existing debt at a lower interest rate.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said earlier this year the refinancing will save the county $109,000 annually or $1.2 million over an 11-year period.
Barnett said Tuesday the county anticipates the bonds will be sold on March 11.
“In the current market, the interest rate is estimated at 2 percent,” Barnett said, “but is subject to change until the bonds are sold.”
Contentnea MSD
Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District, which treats wastewater from Winterville, Ayden and Grifton, also was approved for a $6.8 million loan from the state’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund.
The money will be used to relocate the district pump station on N.C. 11 and to raise the berm that surrounds the treatment facility.
It’s hoped that raising the berm’s height will prevent possible flooding at the wasterwater treatment plant, which saw water encroachment during Hurricane Matthew when floodwaters came within 8 inches of the plant.
The district has also received a $1.6 million loan from the Division of Water Infrastructure for the project.
Relocating the pump station on N.C. 11 has been in the works for years and will help address flooding at the location. The station will be moved to a higher location, approximately 300 feet from the existing site.
The district rebid the pump station project when estimates came in higher than expected in 2019.
The current bid price was reduced by $400,000.
The district also secured a $6.839 million loan from the Division of Water Infrastructure and $2 million from the Golden LEAF Foundation.
Vidant Health
Vidant Health and Vidant Medical Center expect to save $11 million over a 12-year period since the commission approved a request to refinance $125 million of the remaining debt from the construction of Vidant Cancer Care — The Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower at Vidant Medical Center.
The center, which opened in early 2018, cost $174 million.
“The new bonds will be paid off over the same 12 years the old bonds had left, just at a much lower interest rate,” hospital spokesman Brian Wudkwych said. The total savings on interest costs will be about $11 million over the 12 years.