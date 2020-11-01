Library offers art to browse

GRIFTON — Patrons of the Grifton Public Library can now browse more than just books, thanks to the Library’s initiative to sponsor local artists.
The effort was the brainchild of library director Shirley Mewborn, who said she had grown weary of looking at the same artwork hanging from the walls for more than seven years.
“They were fine, but I wanted to have something different,” Mewborn said.
Instead of purchasing new pieces to hang, Mewborn was inspired to hang the paintings of local artists.
“My idea was to have rotating exhibits. This has been in my head for a couple of years. I spoke with (artist) Judy (Dye) about it and she would not let it go. She helped keep me motivated,” Mewborn said.
Dye, who lives in Grifton, teaches a watercolor class at Grifton museum through Pitt Community College Continuation Education Department. Both the art classes and Library have been shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the closures, Mewborn and Dye felt that now was the perfect opportunity for a change and a way to share inspiration.
“One of the things that has come out of this pandemic, is it’s helped me work on my bucket list,” Mewborn said, adding she completed her very first painting.
“It’s a stress reliever … It brought me sanctification. People are at home and this is a perfect outlet for them.”
The first exhibit features the work of Dye and her student Beth Tripp of Greenville.
Tripp has been actively painting since 2009.
“I love it. I love being able to get my art out. I just hope to make someone smile and hope it brightens someone’s day. I hope it brings back normalcy for a little bit,” Tripp said.
Of her paintings at the library, her favorites are, “Are the Cows In?” and “Seen Better Days.”
“Are the Cows In?” features a rustic red barn and empty pasture surrounded by encroaching storm clouds.
Dye was thrilled to have her artwork along with her students’ on display.
“It gives people the opportunity to see original paintings in a public place. It increases the sense of community and sometimes I get more students this way,” Dye said.
Of her pieces in the exhibit, her favorites are “On the Rocks” and “Autumn Walk.”
“On the Rocks” features rocks covered in snow, while “Autumn Walk” features a walkway surrounded by trees in wonderful fall foliage.
The exhibit fosters art appreciation while bringing attention to local artists, Dye said.
Pieces on display are also for sale.
“The (buyer) contacts the artist themselves,” Mewborn said, adding the library cannot play the role as the middleman.
Mewborn hopes the artwork will help inspire others and plans to reach out to art teachers at Grifton School and Ayden-Grifton High School about showcasing student artwork.
The Grifton Public Library, 568 Queen St., is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11:20 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It has a limit of five patrons at one time and children must be accompanied by a parent at all times.
Patrons must sign in and out of the library. Masks and hand sanitizer are available.
Books and other items available for check-out are quarantined before being returned to the shelf and the library is taking proactive steps to ensure the health and safety of patrons, Mewborn said.
Dye hopes to be able to start her watercolor classes soon.
For more information about the lbrary call 524-0345. For more information about the watercolor classes contact Dye at jadye@embarqmail.com.