KENANSVILLE — Duplin County libraries received a $4,000 grant as part of the second round of COVID-19 Response Funding. The money aids adaptation of library services to support patron needs throughout the pandemic.
According to Laura Jones, Duplin County libraries director, the funds will be used to purchase iPads, Chromebooks, and a portable wireless PA system for use in outside spaces.
“To maintain a reasonable social distance, we are hosting our Special Events for the Summer Reading Program outside in different locations around the county,” said Jones, who has been with the Duplin County Public Library since 2018. “The ipads and Chromebooks will be used in the library to assist students with homework.”
According to Jones, the Kenansville, Beulaville, Faison, Rose Hill and Warsaw libraries joined the Park and Learn Program in December.
The PLP is part of NC Student Connect, a partnership of state agencies and private organizations that aim to provide free high-speed internet access for students in rural areas and fill any gaps that can be a barrier to remote learning.
“Each of our library branches was outfitted with WiFi available outside of the building 24/7, said Jones. “This has been especially beneficial to children and families working on remote learning.”
The program is a 12-month initiative that will be reviewed for potential continuation, said Jones. Additionally, the State Library of NC provides invaluable support to the Duplin library system through state aid annual funding, numerous grant opportunities, mentoring, and resource sharing, she added and emphasized that small, rural libraries like those in Duplin, could not survive without the support of State Librarian of North Carolina, Timothy Owens.
“We received an LSTA CARES Act grant in the Spring of 2020,” said Jones. “All of our library branches were outfitted with plexiglass barriers at the circulation desks, hand-sanitizer stations for patron use as well as masks and gloves and sanitizing sprays, wipes for staff use on materials and library surfaces.”
According to Jones, her staff tackled projects that would not have been possible to complete in regular circumstances, but with the pandemic keeping patrons out of the facilities, the staff went out of their way to make the best of the circumstances.
“We painted the bathrooms in the main library, the meeting room in the Rose Hill Library, and the entire Warsaw branch inside,” said Jones. “They are truly not scared to roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty. Other staff worked on inventory and collection management while serving patrons at curbside.”
According to Jones, the staff adapted to the challenges that came with the pandemic and not only raised to the challenge but thrived coming up with innovative ways to connect with the public.
“We began developing digital content for our Facebook page as a way to stay connected to our young readers,” said Jones. “A couple of staff honed their digital editing and production skills to record “Cook Me A Story” where we demonstrated a recipe related to a fairytale. Travel Tuesdays grew out of the need to stay connected digitally as well.”
Jones’ team produced 30 videos showcasing attractions across Duplin County, posting a video for 30 weeks.
“I am very proud of these high-quality productions and the tremendous effort the staff put forth to make them informative and professional,” said Jones. “We have really missed our in-person contact with patrons of all ages but most of all, our Summer Reading Program. Due to pandemic restrictions, we moved our programming to virtual readings in English and Spanish.”
“I am proud of the customer service our staff provides to everyone who walks in the door. Now that the pandemic restrictions are lifting, we are eager to have guests inside our branches.”
“The staff in our six libraries really work together to serve the needs of our customers and patrons, said Jones. “They are always looking for ways to meet needs more efficiently.”
When asked about COVID’s impact on Duplin libraries and those in the community who are most dependent on library access, Jones shared that as they had to close due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, the library staff was already facing challenges due to a malware attack just a month prior.
“We had no idea that the closure would last so long,” said Jones. “When we closed the doors to public traffic, we were still operating without any network connection. This brought our patron services to a standstill.”
According to Jones, while other libraries began to adapt their services, they had no way to interact with patrons to fill book requests. “Libraries with internet connectivity were able to have patrons go online to request books,” said Jones. She explained that staff at other libraries were able to fill patron requests and deliver the books through curbside check-outs.
“I really hated the thoughts of folks not having access to reading materials,” said Jones.
In order to fulfill patrons’ needs and work around the network problem, the library decided to put books at three other branches for patrons to take. “There were books for children and adults, but the children’s materials went really quick. We continued this well into the summer months and patrons were very appreciative of these resources. Some patrons would bring it back to the carts so someone else could enjoy it.”
“We frequently see people who have an immediate need to take care of personal business and these services are vital. Staff quickly adapted to offer these services at curbside using an iPad and a special email account for print jobs.”
According to Jones, it was not until July when they were able to access the internet and began offering curbside services.
“Patrons were thrilled to get books they could select online,” said Jones and shared that even when they had opened to limited foot traffic, some patrons preferred to have books brought to them at curbside.
“We still continue this for the patrons who want it,” said Jones. “Our libraries serve many people on a daily basis.”
She explained that the needs of the patrons who visit the libraries go beyond books. Some of the needs that the library can fulfill as we move through the pandemic are facilitating access to public computers, printing, copying, and faxing services.
“We continued to offer these services in a variety of ways – having all printing jobs sent to the library iCloud where staff could print them and deliver them to customers at the curb.”
Jones said it is something different every day and she enjoys serving patrons of all ages, from the oldest county residents to those she has met when they were just newborns.