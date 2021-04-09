Vidant Medical Center staff celebrated organ donation this week by raising a Donate Life flag at 10:08 a.m., a time symbolic of the ratio of one donor being able to save up to eight lives.
Vidant team members, including the donor resource team and transplant team gathered at the hospital’s flag pole on Wednesday to commemorate National Donate Life Month, which is observed every April.
The month is a time to encourage people to register as organ donors and honor those who have saved lives through the life-giving gift of donation, a Vidant news release said. Sunday’s event, Pause to Give Life, also recognized donors and their families.
Following the flag-raising, a 30-second moment of silence was observed to honor donors and their families and recognize the more than 3,000 patients waiting for a life-saving transplant in North Carolina.
“It was a record year for organ donors at Vidant. We had 55 donors in 2020 that resulted in saving or enhancing 179 lives by those donations,” said Van Smith, executive vice president of operations. “This is a celebration of the work of Vidant and Carolina Donor Services in partnership to support the community and improve the quality of life across eastern North Carolina.”
To learn more about organ donation and to register to be a donor, visit www.donatelife.net.