Four Pitt County fifth graders learned basic kitchen skills at a local family-owned restaurant Friday, something a mentor and administrators say will give them confidence and broaden their horizons.

Zyir Richardson, Kymani Carter-Ardion, Jermel Harmon and Emiliano Guttierez are part of the Boys to MENtor group at Eastern Elementary, a program that teaches life skills through community partnerships. Coach Bobby Waugh, the school’s physical education teacher, meets with students bi-weekly to show them skills like tying a necktie, how to act in an interview and career opportunities.


