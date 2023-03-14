...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM EDT
Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 7
Kymani Carter-Ardion and Jermel Harmon, from left, look on as Zyir Richardson focuses on properly placing a flatbread on a paddle under the supervision of Omar Thaher at Bateeni Mediterranean Grill Friday. The three students are part of Eastern Elementary School’s Boys to MENtor program which teaches life skills.
Jermel Harmon gives his Bateeni Bread a smell check after it finishes baking in the oven. Also pictured are Madj Thaher, Zyir Richardson (in black), Kymani Carter-Ardion (in blue) and Emiliano Gutierrez (in green).
Kymani Carter-Ardion and Jermel Harmon, from left, look on as Zyir Richardson focuses on properly placing a flatbread on a paddle under the supervision of Omar Thaher at Bateeni Mediterranean Grill Friday. The three students are part of Eastern Elementary School’s Boys to MENtor program which teaches life skills.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Jermel Harmon gives his Bateeni Bread a smell check after it finishes baking in the oven. Also pictured are Madj Thaher, Zyir Richardson (in black), Kymani Carter-Ardion (in blue) and Emiliano Gutierrez (in green).
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Zyir Richardson slices a tomato after being coached by Omar Thaher.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Emiliano Gutierrez practices knife skills on a cucumber.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Kymani Carter-Ardion seasons his Bateeni Bread as Emiliano Guttierez looks on.
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Jermel Harmon places his flatbread in the oven.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Omar Thaher shows students how to safely use a pan with oil on the stove and mentors them to notify an adult in the event of a grease fire.
Four Pitt County fifth graders learned basic kitchen skills at a local family-owned restaurant Friday, something a mentor and administrators say will give them confidence and broaden their horizons.
Zyir Richardson, Kymani Carter-Ardion, Jermel Harmon and Emiliano Guttierez are part of the Boys to MENtor group at Eastern Elementary, a program that teaches life skills through community partnerships. Coach Bobby Waugh, the school’s physical education teacher, meets with students bi-weekly to show them skills like tying a necktie, how to act in an interview and career opportunities.
On Friday the group traveled to Bateeni Mediterranean Grill on Arlington Boulevard where chef Omar Thaher and his son, Madj Thaher, gave them a crash course on knife safety, taught them how to assemble flatbread and instructed them on how to react in the event of a kitchen fire.
Waugh said that he has plans to possibly get the kids out to Thaher’s family farm and show them some opportunities available in agriculture. He also said that he’s excited for a volunteer opportunity at a Special Olympics event that could teach the students about inclusivity. The program is about opening minds and promoting understanding along with life skills, he said.
“Not just showing them what’s available in Pitt County but in their lives as well,” Waugh said. “I know I came from a single-parent home and, you know, not everyone has the picket fence growing up in the prime neighborhood. I try to share my life experiences with them and show them, it doesn’t matter where you come from, it matters where you head to.”
Starting the students on the right track early is important, Waugh said.
“The first thing you build on the house is the foundation and so if we can build a good foundation with these fellows, show them where to go and what’s available to them and show them that everyone has the same opportunities, we just have to be able to go out and grab them,” Waugh said.
The students enjoyed their work in the kitchen and were rewarded with their Bateeni bread as well as a gift card to the restaurant. Guttierez shared some fiscally responsible perspective on the event.
“It’s pretty cool to be able to make your own stuff,” Guttierez said. “If you can’t cook in the future then you’ve got to buy stuff and waste money.”
Thaher also told the students as they sliced vegetables and seasoned their bread that they should come see him about a job in a few years. That resonated with Allison Setser, Eastern’s principal, who taught at the school for 23 years and wants to continue shaping good citizens.
“Giving kids an opportunity that people believe in them, they see potential in them, we’re invested in you, we reap that benefit not only at Eastern because they’re fifth graders (who) are going on to middle school, high school,” Setser said. “Just the fact that we have a partnership where they were offered a job in fifth grade where they can come back and work here says the people believe in them.”