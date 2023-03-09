ECU Health doctors said that a new clinic at the Greenville Wellness Center wants to help patients assess lifestyle concerns and prevent chronic disease through the development of healthy behaviors.

On Tuesday ECU Health held an open house to launch the system’s new Lifestyle Medicine Clinic at the Wellness Center, which has memberships open to the public, as means of showing people what services teams of exercise physiologists, culinary medicine staff, social workers, lifestyle coaches and nurses can provide.


