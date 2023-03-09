...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Dr. Brenda Leigh, director of Lifestyle Medicine for ECU Health, shows a chia and chocolate desert that was presented to attendees of a “Lunch With a Doc” class at the new Lifestyle Medicine Clinic in the Greenville Wellness Center.
Photos by Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Susie Houston, a nurse practitioner with ECU Health, shows a range of ingredients used in healthy cooking that would be used in a class at a new Lifestyle Medicine Clinic in Greenville.
Photo by Pat Gruner
Some of the ingredients doctors and staff would be cooking with patients.
ECU Health doctors said that a new clinic at the Greenville Wellness Center wants to help patients assess lifestyle concerns and prevent chronic disease through the development of healthy behaviors.
On Tuesday ECU Health held an open house to launch the system’s new Lifestyle Medicine Clinic at the Wellness Center, which has memberships open to the public, as means of showing people what services teams of exercise physiologists, culinary medicine staff, social workers, lifestyle coaches and nurses can provide.
The clinic is one of 12 launched by ECU Health across the region. Other locations are in Washington, Ahoskie, Tarboro, Wilson, Wallace, Kenansville, Kinston, Bertie, Chowan and Nags Head. Leigh said that the locations are not separate, stand-alone locations but instead are integrated into existing ECU Health clinics.
The Lifestyle Medicine Clinics were in the works prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and are a fairly new concept, according to Dr. Brenda Leigh, director of Lifestyle Medicine for ECU Health. The issues they address include diabetes, prediabetes and heart disease. A staffer said that the Wellness Center was opened from renovations in March 2022 and that the clinic began moving into its space in October.
“We really do this team-based approach at kind of surrounding people with love and support so they can make these lifestyle changes,” Leigh said. “We are focusing mainly on our employees but we are open to all community members to take advantage of these services.”
Programs are mostly paid for through insurance, but other sessions can range from $50-$100, Leigh said.
Classes include “Lunch With a Doc” which was on display at the open house. Susie Houston, a primary care nurse practitioner, showed community members the common grocery store produce and other items that can be used to make healthy food.
Nutrition is one of six pillars of the program that can prevent or reverse disease, Leigh said. The others are exercise, stress management, sleep, substance avoidance and healthy connections.
Dr. David Michael, the Greenville clinic’s director, said that the location in the Wellness Center provides a positive environment for people looking to make changes that better their health. The center closed during the COVID-19 pandemic but is now back at full operation for the public through memberships, Michael said.
“Since the pandemic membership has significantly increased and we’re seeing more and more team members get back into the gym and back into the exercise programs,” Michael said. “I’ve always dreamed that if my ... doctor’s office looked more like a fitness center than a hospital then I’d be onto something. It’s just such a blessing to have the lobby to our Lifestyle Medicine Clinic right near the fitness center itself.”
Vicki Doughtrey, an advanced care planner with ECU Health, also is a clinic patient. She said that it “saved her life” when she began experiencing heart problems and her exercise leader noticed she was becoming shorter of breath rather than stronger from working out.
“She actually made me go to the doctor and actually help identify that I had a heart problem,” Doughtrey said. “Now that I know I do have those issues I know there are things that I should be doing. I’m not saying I do all of them but I am trying to be better.”
Doughtrey has used the clinic’s virtual resources but said she prefers to be in a face-to-face environment. The virtual and community outreach programs are being used to help residents in rural parts of eastern North Carolina according to Leigh.
“By establishing these clinics in these other locations, which are all in rural areas, we can meet some of these people that really do need the help,” Leigh said. “Along with some other ECU Health departments we are trying to get out into those rural communities, working with the farmers and helping people know some things that are in their communities.
“A lot of our (patients) live in food deserts, so we’re trying to help them find what they can make from maybe the Dollar General. Not all exactly how you would consider healthy, but what from there can be healthy.”