Even during the busy holiday season, it’s strange to see bumper-to-bumper traffic on this dark, country road near the Greene-Pitt County line. It seems that traveling some 15 miles outside of Greenville would provide a refuge from all that.
But last year, thousands of cars, a few buses, a couple of horse-drawn carriages and even a sleigh wound along Lower Field Field Road for this Christmas lights destination. In 14 nights, as many as 6,000 cars passed through the inaugural Light at The Refuge, hosted by The Refuge Christian camp near Ayden.
There are thousands of lights along this drive-through display, dangling from rooftops, wrapped around trees and outlining structures from porches to picnic tables and even a pool. But those lights are not the source from which the event draws its name.
“There truly is a deeper meaning when we talk about Light at The Refuge,” Executive Director Sammy Hudson said. “This is a time of year when we celebrate the light of the world coming in and living among us and dwelling here on Earth in Jesus.”
The second annual celebration begins the day after Thanksgiving, kicking off 15 nights of lights at this nondenominational camp established in 2007 on 165 acres in Greene County. The event is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 18 as well as four consecutive nights (Dec. 20-23) leading up to Christmas Eve. There is no admission charge, and free keepsake ornaments will be provided for the first five dozen vehicles entering the drive-through each night. (See related story.)
Though not intended as a fundraiser, Light at The Refuge generated more than $65,000 in revenue for the camp in 2020.
“It was really designed as part of our mission, but it turned out to be something that raised some money for us,” Hudson said. “We invested about $10,000 into it, and that was our goal was to have enough people come through and make enough donations to get our money back.
“It far exceeded our expectations,” he said. “It was incredible for us; it was a real blessing.”
That blessing could hardly have come at a better time. The coronavirus pandemic forced the camp to cancel nearly all its school programs in 2020, and camp registrations declined 60 percent. Donations from Light at The Refuge helped to fund scholarships for as many as a third of the 600 students attending camp in 2021.
In addition to financial donations, volunteers have given their time to decorate the campground for holiday guests.
“We don’t have the manpower here at the camp to put it all together in such a short time,” Hudson said. “We have people still coming to the camp (for retreats and other programs) through the second weekend in November, so that gives us two weeks to put it all together. Without the churches’ help, we would not be able to do it.”
Members of 10 area churches spent the Saturday before Thanksgiving stringing lights, staging silhouettes and hanging wreaths outside of cabins.
Here in this country setting is a rather rustic rendition of Christmas, free of Santa Claus and elves, dancing snowmen or ice-skating penguins. The camp’s seven cabins, all refurbished farmhouses, are adorned with garland and bows and surrounded by angels, stars and snowflakes, Christmas trees and manger scenes.
“Anything we do needs to match our mission to share and model the hope of Jesus Christ,” Hudson said. “So even the light show, if we’re going to do it, it’s going to match our mission.”
In addition to a live nativity, this year’s Light at The Refuge features several additions not traditionally depicted in Christmas light shows. Some 16 Bible verses, reflecting lessons of both the Old Testament and the New Testament, are showcased throughout, and there are additional representations of creation, the Sermon on the Mount and the Last Supper.
“It’s the story of the gospel from going through the nativity all the way through the cross and the resurrection,” Hudson said of the drive-through experience, which concludes with a white cross overlooking a pond, where the words faith, hope, and love are reflected in the water.
“There are some light areas, but there are also some dark areas which is kind of unique for a light show,” Hudson said in an interview. “But that’s the story of life, isn’t it? We walk through light but we also walk through darkness.”
An estimated 20,000 people passed through those lights last season, with the line of cars sometimes stretching a mile and a half to the intersection with N.C. 903.
“We were hoping 100 cars a night would come through, knowing that we’re out in the middle of nowhere,” Hudson said. “We were just grinning ear to ear praising God for what he had provided because we really felt like we were out in the wilderness Would people really show up out here for something that hadn’t been done before?”
Since September, when The Refuge announced on social media the dates for this year’s event, many people have expressed an interest in coming back to see the lights again.
“Can’t wait,” several commented. “Looking forward to going again this year!” one wrote.
What keeps them coming?
“I think it became a journey for people,” Hudson said. “It wasn’t something you would get in town somewhere. It was something, for it to be authentic, you would have to go out in the country.”