If you go

Light at the Refuge will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26-27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18 and Dec. 20-23 at 1380 Lower Field Road, Ayden. There is no admission charge, but donations are accepted. Visit ncrefuge.org or facebook.com/NCRefuge.

Want to volunteer?

The Refuge is seeking volunteers to direct traffic or be part of the live nativity for the event. To participate, contact Thomas Vermillion, program director, at 746-4766 or email thomas@ncrefuge.org.