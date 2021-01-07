The National Weather Service is predicting more rain and possibly snow today into Saturday as the Tar River and other waterways crest at minor flood stage.
A low-pressure system is expected to slowly track off the coast today, bringing a rain-snow mix for inland areas mainly along and north of U.S. 70, the weather service said.
Any snowfall accumulation should be light and be confined to grassy areas. Forecasters don't expect more than one half an inch of snow. Roads should remain wet.
There is an 80 percent chance of rain through the day with a 70 percent chance of snow tonight and a low of 33 degrees. Saturday is expected to be Sunny with a high of 44 degrees.
The Tar River was expected to crest at 15.7 feet in Greenville earlier this morning. That 2.7 feet above flood stage. Impact is minor at that level, with some farmland flooded.
It was expected to drop below 13 feet by Sunday.