The City of Greenville needs to unify to improve economic opportunities and growth for the city and its citizens, said the founder of a Greenville nonprofit who announced her candidacy for mayor on Thursday.
Elizabeth “Liz” Liles, founder of Daughters of Worth, is running on a platform of “One Greenville” that focuses on ensuring all people have the opportunity to prosper, succeed and thrive, she said.
“I believe we have become a city that is very divided,” said Liles, who moved to the community in 2013. “I believe we are a city that has stopped listening to other people. We have found our little bubble and … we have stopped trying to work together.”
Liles said she wants every person to view Greenville as home and that starts by re-establishing unity, holding hard conversations, listening to other people and making sure every voice is heard when making decisions.
“If we only have a small group of people who are benefiting from decisions being made then we have a responsibility, ethically and morally, to step back from that and assses and find out why that is not taking place,” she said.
The Greenville City Council election will be held on March 8. The late release of U.S. Census data delayed redistricting, which in turn caused a delay for cities with district representatives. Filing for Greenville’s City Council elections begins in December.
Liles will face incumbent, two-term mayor P.J. Connelly, who confirmed Thursday he plans to seek re-election.
Liles was joined by nearly a dozen supporters at the Town Common for her announcement. MoJaya Moore, who joined Daughters of Worth three months ago, was part of the group.
“She really helps people. I love her so much . She’s been helping me these past three months and I am grateful,” Moore said. “She’s helped me with a lot of stuff. Getting an apartment, finding a job, basically everything I need. I really want to do what she does.”
“We can sleep at night as a city when we know without a shadow of the doubt that we are doing everything we possibly can to stand for the marginalized, give a voice to the oppressed and to make certain we are standing and representing every single person here, including the business owner, the student and the young professional,” Liles said.
Liles established Daughters of Worth, an organization that works to empower girls through mentorship, advocacy, assistance with basic emergency needs and therapeutic services, seven years ago. She has worked with about 1,000 girls since establishing the organization.
“Serving in this space has provided me with a front row seat to not only experience the strength of the assets our city has to offer, but to also … know the challenges and barriers that not only our girls and our youth are facing, but our families, young professionals, students and business people in this city,” Liles said.
Greenville struggles with a lack of affordable housing and transportation, she said. Solving these problems can be accomplished by making sure there is “space at the table where their voices can be heard.”
“Just this year I’ve been part of sheltering over 30 young ladies,” she said. They represent only a small segment of the people who struggle to find housing.
Liles said she has worked with young women who have to pay $40 a day to get a ride to work because they don’t own a car or have access to other transportation.
To address these issues, Liles said the City Council needs to be willing to explore and discuss them.
“Before you can make any changes, we have to be willing to have the eyes and go in and see what the issues are,” she said.
“We have to be able to hold a conversation and acknowledge there is a problem here.”
The Greenville City Council received a report in 2017 that stated the city had an excess of student housing but it continued to authorize additional development, she said.
“Elected leaders need to be servants and make sure the needs of citizens are met. Right now I feel like that is not being represented,” Liles said.
Liles’ platform will address economic development, safe and affordable housing, land development, equity and inclusion, an improved transit system and unity.
She wants to see transitional housing developed for at-risk youth, families struggling to get back on their feet financially and individuals who don’t qualify for current sheltering options.
Liles wants to work with property managers to prevent evictions and see if state and/or federal funding can be secured to increase affordable housing.
She also wants the city to continue discussions with East Carolina University and Vidant Health to increase transportation opportunities. She would like to explore citywide rideshare opportunities and develop more sidewalks and walkways.
Liles said she wants entrepreneurs and business owners to grow in healthy ways that won’t put marginalized communities at risk.
Beyond her work with Daughters of Worth, Likes describes herself as a wife and mom who is a student in ECU’s master’s of social work program.
Learn more about Liles’ platform at https://www.lizlilesforgreenville.com/meet-liz