The founder of a Greenville nonprofit that works to empower girls announced today she is running for the city’s mayoral seat.
Elizabeth “Liz” Liles, founder of Daughters of Worth, is running on a platform of “One Greenville” that focuses on ensuring all people have the opportunity to prosper, succeed and thrive, she said.
Liles was joined by nearly a dozen supporters at the Town Common for her announcement.
“We can sleep at night as a city when we know without a shadow of the doubt that we are doing everything we possibly can to stand for the marginalized, give a voice to the oppressed and to make certain we are standing and representing every single person here, including the business owner, the student and the young professional,” Liles said.
The Greenville City Council election will be held March 8. Delays in redistricting brought about by the late release of U.S. Census data caused the delay for cities with district representatives. Filing for Greenville’s City Council elections begins in December.
Liles moved to Greenville in 2013 and became involved in nonprofit work that eventually led her to establish Daughters of Worth, and organization that works to empower girls through mentorship, advocacy, assistance with basic emergency needs and therapeutic services.
Liles said her work in the nonprofit realm has shown her there needs to be more understanding of the barriers and challenges Greenville residents face daily, such as finding safe, affordable housing and transportation. This can be accomplished by making sure there is “space at the table where their voices can be heard.”