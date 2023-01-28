A Greenville tattoo artist raised more than $1,500 for JOY Community Center in a weekend, leveraging her social media standing and loyal customer base into money the center’s director said is essential.

Bethany Weberg, an East Carolina University graduate and owner of Little Bee Stings, 3701 Charles Blvd. Suite 112, held a flash fundraiser for JOY on Friday and today. Eight people were selected to receive one of 12 pre-fabricated designs depicting food like sushi, fruit or sweets at a cost of $200, with all proceeds going toward meals at the community center.


