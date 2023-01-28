A Greenville tattoo artist raised more than $1,500 for JOY Community Center in a weekend, leveraging her social media standing and loyal customer base into money the center’s director said is essential.
Bethany Weberg, an East Carolina University graduate and owner of Little Bee Stings, 3701 Charles Blvd. Suite 112, held a flash fundraiser for JOY on Friday and today. Eight people were selected to receive one of 12 pre-fabricated designs depicting food like sushi, fruit or sweets at a cost of $200, with all proceeds going toward meals at the community center.
Any of the palm-sized designs could be tattooed in color or black and gray on a customer’s arm or leg. The art was designed over the course of a few days by Weberg, who advertised the fundraiser to her over 11,000 Instagram followers on Jan. 22. Within an hour, the eight slots were filled, she said.
Weberg picked JOY because she believes in its purpose and the work people have put into it, including the center’s director Thomas Quigley. The Marine Corps veteran and former Boston paramedic has been vocal and had his boots on the ground to provide resources out of JOY’s location at 700 Albemarle Ave.
“It’s really the only service that I know of in this area as far as providing meals at no cost to the community,” Weberg said. “Back in 2020, right when COVID really hit everything, I started seeing more and more about JOY on Facebook.
“(Quigley) brought the cause, I think, to people’s attention more,” Weberg said. “We saw a lot more restaurants involved and other businesses, and I just wanted to be a part of it too. That man, he is just ... very, very passionate about helping people. From what I understand he’s been doing it for a very long time.”
It’s the second time Weberg has benefitted JOY. In 2020, she conducted a raffle where 200 tickets were sold at $2 apiece. She matched the total to donate $800 in total for meals.
Quigley said he only found out about Weberg’s fundraisers through social media, a welcome surprise amid rising food costs and more people needing service. JOY is on pace to serve 5,000 meals this month, he said, bringing the estimated total for the year to more than 60,000 meals. That’s expected to cost $185,000.
“Bethany’s done this before and she doesn’t like to take a lot of credit,” Quigley said. “She never even mentioned it to me until I saw it on a Facebook post the other night.
“We went from 28,000 to 43,000 to (in 2022) just under 50,000 (meals served),” he continued. “This money is going into JOY. I actually just sat down the other day working on a budget, because we blew threw our budget by September last year. You see it in the stores, eggs are $6 a dozen. It’s ridiculous.”
Weberg, a native of Rocky Mount, has received a lot of attention over the past few months due in part to an explosion of popularity on social media. She has more than 67,000 followers on TikTok in addition to her base on Instagram. While the national and global fanbase is nice, Weberg said she wants to keep her community service local. That could include future fundraisers for the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina.
“When you have an audience of any size, you have to try to be beneficial to the community instead of detrimental or divisive,” Weberg said. “You want to use the platform the best way that you can.”
Quigley, self-described as “covered” in tattoos, said that the perception of people who have them is not always a positive one. That doesn’t vibe with his philosophy of not judging a book by its cover or his work to have inclusive fundraisers.
“A lot of people will look at tattooed people as hoodlums,” Quigley said. “It just goes to show you that it doesn’t matter what a person looks like on the outside, it’s on the inside that counts. I’ve had drag queens do shows at Starlight Café. I had two board members quit two years ago because they said I was the devil for doing fundraisers with drag queens.”
Weberg, who has been a tattoo artist for seven years and has her own sleeves of ink, said she feels stigmas around the art form are changing. She said she wants to do more to aid that progress.
“Maybe that’s part of the reason I want to get involved in this community and show people that I’m just a member of this community like everyone else,” Weberg said. “Genuinely you don’t really know when you go to the doctor if your doctor is hiding a bunch of tattoos under there, or your lawyer might have a full suit (over) tattoos.”
In fact, Weberg’s first client for the fundraiser was longtime customer Hannah Smith, a chief operating officer for Charlotte-based 1957 Hospitality, who drove from Raleigh to get work from her beloved tattoo artist. She opted for a lemon on her right calf, adding to her body’s canvas.
“It’s not often that a person in that role has tattoos all over their body,” Smith said. “I think the perception in general becomes more well accepted and ... able to combine two polar opposites.”
Smith said she loves expressing herself with tattoos and that Weberg has made it an inviting way for her to be creative and process ideas from her mind to what she wants on her body. Smith also said the artist’s decision to hold the event on Friday and Saturday, which she called highly desirable tattoo time, is selfless.
“It’s awesome that Bethany is willing to donate that time that is normally very far booked out and kind of stepping aside from the financial gain she could have made from two days of nonstop tattooing,” Smith said. “That whole aspect is very inspiring.”
JOY on Friday also kicked off an annual competition where chefs will vie for the honor of best soup in Greenville. It will run through February.